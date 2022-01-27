CAMDEN — Camden County has its eye on a possible state grant that would enable construction of a more comprehensive new high school while cutting in half the amount the county would have to borrow to build it.
School and county officials have been moving forward with a plan to build the new high school at a total cost of $45.3 million. The plan includes using a $12.3 million state needs-based facilities grant and $33 million in bond funding approved in a November 2020 referendum.
In recent months the Camden Board of Education has been working with the project’s architects and design-build firm to complete plans for the building and prepare its site work. The board had planned to seek construction bids for the school this month.
But when the state budget passed with new guidelines and funding for needs-based school facilities grants, school officials decided it would be worthwhile to slow the process down long enough to apply for a grant under the new system.
The previous maximum grant for any project was $15 million, and Camden was awarded $12.3 million under that system. But the new maximum grants are $30 million for an elementary school, $40 million for a middle school and $50 million for a high school.
“Sometimes it’s worth putting things on hold in order to have in the long run a better outcome, or to get more money,” said Camden County Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell.
Grant applications are due to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction March 15 and DPI has indicated it plans to notify grant recipients in April.
Ferrell said the school board had to make significant reductions to the school from the initial plan in order to get its cost down to $45.3 million. If the county were to receive the $50 million grant from the state — not a sure thing but school officials are hopeful — officials could add back features like an auditorium and auxiliary gym that were cut from the project because of cost and have to borrow only $15 million or so — less than half the $33 million approved in the bond referendum.
Ferrell said the larger grant could save the county’s taxpayers money. The amount the county would need to borrow would be cut roughly in half if the full $50 million were awarded for the project, he said.
The school board has voted to support the new grant application but it still needs to get approval from Camden commissioners.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Ross Munro said the board is strongly supportive of building a new high school and he expects commissioners will back the grant application.
Munro said he can’t speak for the whole board but believes commissioners will be receptive to the grant proposal. He said he would have to consider the amount of the local match but believes the grant would find support from commissioners.
Noting that the bond referendum for the new high school in 2020 passed by a nearly 3-to-1 margin, Munro said “the voters of Camden County have spoken and we have heard them loud and clear.”