CAMDEN — Camden county and school officials sought to reassure county residents Friday that plans to construct a new high school are still moving forward.
In a joint letter signed by both Camden Manager Ken Bowman and Camden County Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell, the officials suggested they were responding to “information shared on social media recently that caused some concerns about the future of the new high school.”
“We want to assure you that the Board of Commissioners and Board of Education are committed to keeping this project on track and moving forward as presented to the community during the Bond Referendum campaign,” the letter states. “Just to be clear, both boards support the new school and they’ve heard the citizens.”
A state needs-based capital grant of $12.3 million is being used to fund the project and the remaining $33 million will be financed. Camden voters approved a $33 million bond referendum in November.
Bowman and Ferrell’s letter notes that construction of the new high school will be “the largest project to which Camden County has ever committed.”
“This will be a long-term investment by the citizens with approximately a 10 cents tax increase over the next 30 years,” the letter states.
The declaration that the tax rate increase will be 10 cents appeared to settle questions about how much of a tax increase would be needed to finance the school. At a joint meeting of county commissioners and school board members in December, county officials raised questions about some of the numbers in the school’s financing plan.
In particular, county officials expressed concern about the possibility of sales tax revenues being used — in addition to property tax revenues — to repay the $33 million bond, and whether that would cut into revenues needed for other school facility needs.
In the wake of that meeting commissioners and school board members formed a working group to discuss financing options for the school. The group included Board of Commissioners Chairman Tom White, Board of Education Chairman Christian Overton, Bowman and Ferrell. David Cheatwood of First Tryon Advisors also participated virtually for part of the working group’s first meeting.
At the meeting, county officials asked the school board to explore reducing the cost of the high school project by $11 million. Overton and Ferrell met with Rick Ott of M.B. Kahn Construction Co. and Ott worked with the architects on the project to put together a presentation for the school board.
Ott’s presentation, which he made at the school board’s Jan. 14 meeting, indicated that reducing the school’s cost by $11 million would essentially end the project. The N.C. Department of Public Instruction likely would not allow the $12.3 million grant to be used for the project, Ott said, because it would no longer meet DPI’s building standards.
But Ott said it’s possible to fund both the new high school and a capital reserve fund for maintenance and other school needs with the 10-cent property tax increase.
Ott’s presentation to the school board stated M.B. Khan had researched similar projects in surrounding areas and found the Camden budget to be in the lower 30 percent of those projects’ costs.
The working group met for a second time Wednesday.
“We have a plan to move forward that does not include us cutting the project by $11 million,” Ferrell said.
“Please be on the lookout for additional information in the coming weeks and months about the new school,” the letter states. “Staff will be working with the contractor to design a website so progress and updates can be posted on a regular basis.”