CAMDEN — Camden Middle School is closed today for students after the Camden Sheriff's Office determined a threat against at least four students by four other students was credible.
A post on the Camden County Schools Facebook page on Sunday said the Camden Sheriff's Office was notified Friday that several students at Camden Middle planned to attack other students on campus. The sheriff's office and school officials were able to identify all the students involved and assess the threat, the post states.
Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones said investigators have determined that one group of Camden Middle School students was plotting to attack and do harm to a second group of students at the school. He said the planned attack was not on the middle school.
Jones said authorities don't know yet exactly when the attack was to be carried out but believe it "definitely was going to be by the end of the year." He said the attackers "threatened to use weapons" but he declined to be specific. He said no firearms were mentioned in the threat.
Initially six students were believed to be involved in the plot but one was quickly eliminated from suspicion and another may be after they are reinterviewed, Jones said.
"We have four definite conspirators," he said.
There were also four "definite" students who were targeted in the planned attack and at least one unnamed, unknown fifth individual who may have been a target, Jones said. All of the students targeted were named in evidence of the plot investigators have gathered, he said.
Jones declined to describe any of the students involved by their grade at the school.
At least one of the student plotters was said "to have been planning the attack about a year," but investigators believe it was actually only about several months, Jones said.
Jones declined to say why the group of students was plotting to attack the four other students.
"We have an idea, but that's still being investigated," he said.
Jones said his office will be seeking a court order to obtain more evidence of the plot and what plotters intended to do.
"We've got a lot more digging to do but we believe we stopped as best we can this threat from going forward," he said.
Asked if race was involved in the planned attacks, Jones said, "I don't think that had anything to do with it."
Jones said his office was tipped off about the plot by "a diligent parent of one of the conspirators."
"They had found a disturbing email on the child's school-issued laptop and notified us," he said.
Jones said the email was "accompanied by physical evidence that some of the (plot) participants had already taken steps to carry out the attack."
As part of their investigation, deputies interviewed all of the students, both those alleged to be part of the plot and those alleged to be targets, and their parents, Jones said.
Based on the results of that preliminary investigation, Camden school officials decided to close Camden Middle School to students today. Jones said he visited the school earlier today and spoke to the staff. He said he advised them the incident is part of an ongoing investigation and he shared the same information he is sharing with the public about what happened.
None of the alleged conspirators is in custody or facing any charges, Jones said. The Sheriff's Office has prepared juvenile petitions for four of the students and will turn over the results of its investigation to state juvenile justice officials, who then will decide if charges should be filed and the juveniles taken into custody, he said.