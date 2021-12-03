CAMDEN — A new app is allowing Camden County residents to keep a mobile touch on the activities and events of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Kevin Jones announced on Friday the launch of his department’s new mobile phone app now available at Google Play and the App Store. To find the app, search “Camden County Sheriff, NC.”
In a news release, Jones touted the new app as a way to communicate directly with residents and as a way to not have to rely on Facebook and other social media platforms.
“We have direct control of our citizens getting our communications,” Jones said. “We no longer have to deal with social media algorithms and censorship. We are truly excited to offer this direct connection to the citizens of Camden County.”
The new app comes after earlier this year the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page was removed by the social media giant. Other sheriff’s departments have experienced a similar situation with Facebook, according to the release.
By accessing the new app, Camden residents can access many features, such as news, events, information on permits, employment opportunities, as well as submit a tip.
The Camden Sheriff’s mobile app was created by TheSheriffApp.com, a part of OVC, LLC, a company that specializes in creating mobile apps for law enforcement and public safety agencies.
TheSheriffApp.com serves more than 20 sheriff’s offices in North Carolina, including Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.