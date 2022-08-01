Tyler William Bardill, 20, of the 2000 block of Angora Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested July 9 and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen goods and possession of a stolen firearm. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $40,000 secured bond.
Michael William Mainello, 53, of the 200 block of Keeter Barn Road, South Mills, was arrested July 18 and served with a contempt order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,912 custody bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Margaret Suzanne Forbes, 32, of the 100 block of Byron Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 22 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Steven Craig Hassell, 51, of the 130 block of Upton Road, Camden, was arrested July 25 and charged with domestic criminal trespass.
Currituck Sheriff
Ian Tristan Durci, 19, of the 2660 block of Russell Drive, Lower Burrell Pennsylvania, was arrested July 15 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving after consuming, under 21 years old. He was released after posting a $750 cash bond.
Thomas Christopher Lefebvre, 30, of the 2110 block of Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested July 16 and charged with one misdemeanor count of civil contempt, child support. He was released after posting a $2,001 bond.
Thomas Christopher Lefebvre, 30, of the 2110 block of Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested July 16 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear (order for arrest). He was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Bassam James Salhi, 23, of the 1130 block of W. Bedford Avenue, Fresno, California, was arrested July 16 and charged with reckless driving-to endanger. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Camryn Reese Welch, 22, of the 310 block of Main Avenue, Grant Town, West Virginia, was arrested July 16 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. He was released after posting a $700 secured bond.
William Daniels Grant, 29, of the 110 block of Rita Street, Jarvisburg, was arrested July 17 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while license revoked and failure to stop at a stop sign or flashing red light. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.