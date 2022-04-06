CAMDEN — Camden County Sheriff Kevin Jones told county commissioners Wednesday that he needs three additional patrol deputies.
In a presentation at a county budget work session, Jones also mentioned the need to increase the department’s software maintenance budget by $16,000 to $40,000.
“But my biggest request is three additional positions to add to our personnel roster,” Jones said.
A starting salary for a rookie deputy is $36,475 a year. Jones said he would like flexibility to pay up to $39,280 if necessary based on experience.
Jones said he believes he can provide uniforms and equipment for the additional officers within his department’s current budget. But he noted he will need patrol vehicles for the extra deputies.
A new Dodge Charger, if available, would be $36,489, he said. A Dodge Durango costs $40,043, a Ford Explorer is $36,000 and a Chevrolet Tahoe costs $44,700.
Jones said he is not a fan of SUVs and pickup trucks as patrol vehicles. They don’t handle the way cars do, he said.
“My biggest need is bodies,” Jones said. “I need three people.”
Jones told commissioners that deputies deal with a lot of challenges, including recent concerns about cars passing 10 or more other vehicles at one time during the morning school drop-off time.
“We are getting eaten up in this county for traffic-related offenses on a daily basis,” Jones said.
He said the sheriff’s office is also cracking down on vehicles passing stopped school buses.
The sheriff’s office in the current fiscal year is operating on an approved budget of $1.9 million.
Commissioner Randy Krainiak asked Jones whether he thought he would be able to fill the new positions if they were approved.
Jones said he would be able to fill the positions. He said people want to work in Camden because of the high level of respect prospective applicants have for his department.
Also at the work session, Camden County Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell said he expects the local schools will be requesting an additional $538,000 in county funding for 2022-23 to cover additional costs related to employee retirement costs, health benefit costs, and state-mandated wage increases.
The local funding request for schools for the coming budget year is expected to be $3.1 million.
Commissioners also discussed upcoming capital projects at Wednesday’s session but did not make any final decisions on any budget items. Interim County Manager Ken Bowman has not yet submitted a proposed county budget for 2022-23.