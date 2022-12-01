Camden Sheriff
Donald Edward Spencer Jr., 29, of the 500 block of Lane St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with possession of a weapon by a felon. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Michael Aaron White, 25, of the 100 block of N. Water St., C, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. A $10,000 unsecured bond was set.
Terry Demetrus Patterson, 23, of the 320 block of Forest Skipper Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired and speeding. A $999 unsecured bond was set.
Jessica Sharell Skinner, 39, of the 800 block of Cale Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. A $2,500 unsecured bond was set.
Lawanda Riddick-Bogues, 55, of the 390 block of Ivy Neck Road, Camden, was issued a criminal summons for a misdemeanor count of failure to return rented property on Nov. 2.
Alvin C. York, 55, of the 100 block of Linton Road, South Mills, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Joshua Wayne Gray, 37, of the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, South Mills, was arrested Nov. 22 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $50,000 secured bond was set.
Tuan Manh Tran, 50, of the 100 block of Edgewater Drive, Shiloh, was arrested Nov. 26 and charged with driving while impaired. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Brock Carl Bryant Jr., 26, of the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with driving while impaired. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Elizabeth City Police
Dilver Javier Enamorado, 36, of the 1710 block of Aydlett Circle, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Andre Shareff Birden, 46, of the 100 block of Speed Street, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
William Noordsy, 41, of the 1000 block of Macey Jo Court, was issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of 1st degree tresspassing on Oct. 9.
William Noordsy, 41, of the 1000 block of Macey Jo Court, was issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of concealment of goods on Oct. 18.
Benjamin Darnell Tucker, 39, of the 510 block of York Street, was issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of vandalism of personal property on Oct. 20.
Briana Lynn Hummel, 32, of the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, was issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of communicating threats on Oct. 20.
Gary Lee Jordan, 46, of the 910 block of Third Street, was arrested Oct. 20 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Savannah Leigh Spruill, 25, of the 390 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with six misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court and one misdemeanor count of probation violation. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $118,000 secured bond.
Ashley Ann Bremer, 29, of the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Drive, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with one misdemeanor count of communicating threats. She was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.