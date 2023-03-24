...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Camden Sheriff's deputies respond to a report of an armed intruder who had barricaded themselves in a residence on N.C. Highway 343, Friday. The report turned out to be a false alarm as deputies found no suspects inside the house or in the immediate vicinity of the home's exterior.
CAMDEN — A report Friday that an armed intruder had barricaded himself inside a house on N.C. Highway 343 — prompting a large law enforcement and emergency agency response — apparently was a false alarm.
Camden sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the 1200 block of N.C. Highway 343 shortly after noon on Friday. The response followed a report that an unknown man had entered a homeowner’s residence and was armed with a handgun, Sheriff Kevin Jones said in a post at the Sheriff’s Office’s mobile app.
When deputies arrived, the homeowner told them a white male wearing a plaid shirt had entered his home with a handgun and had barricaded himself inside. The homeowner said they immediately exited the home through a garage side door and notified law enforcement, the sheriff said.
From outside the house, deputies gave verbal commands for the man to exit the house.
When no one came out, deputies entered and conducted a thorough search of the home, Jones said. Their search determined that there was no one in the house. An exterior search of the home also determined there was no one in the immediate vicinity of the residence, Jones said.
No arrests were made in the incident and deputies and other responding agencies were released from the scene at 1:39 p.m.
The Sheriff’s Office does not believe there are any threats to nearby residents, Jones said.
N.C. 343 between Bunker Hill and Old Swamp roads was closed for about 90 minutes while the incident was investigated.
Assisting the Camden Sheriff’s Office were Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services, Paquotank-Camden Emergency Management, the N.C. Highway Patrol, and the South Mills Volunteer Fire Department, which deployed its surveillance drone.