camden incident on nc 343

Camden Sheriff's deputies respond to a report of an armed intruder who had barricaded themselves in a residence on N.C. Highway 343, Friday. The report turned out to be a false alarm as deputies found no suspects inside the house or in the immediate vicinity of the home's exterior.  

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

CAMDEN — A report Friday that an armed intruder had barricaded himself inside a house on N.C. Highway 343 — prompting a large law enforcement and emergency agency response — apparently was a false alarm.

Camden sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the 1200 block of N.C. Highway 343 shortly after noon on Friday. The response followed a report that an unknown man had entered a homeowner’s residence and was armed with a handgun, Sheriff Kevin Jones said in a post at the Sheriff’s Office’s mobile app.