Updated: March 1, 2022 @ 8:41 pm
CAMDEN — The Camden Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a 69-year-old fisherman from the Pasquotank River Tuesday evening about an hour after his boat was found empty and adrift.
Sheriff Kevin Jones declined to release the man's name, saying his next of kin had yet to be notified. But he said the man was an Elizabeth City resident.
This is a developing story.
