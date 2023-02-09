Camden Sheriff
Troyce Matthew Stone, 23, of the 100 block of Joys Creek Road, South Mills, was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with assault on a female. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Ajuan Orlando Mitchell, 25, of the 100 block of Nosay Road, South Mills, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with assault on a female. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Jayde Misten Stone, 25, of the 100 block of Joys Creek Road, South Mills, was arrested Jan. 30 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray. A $2,500 unsecured bond was set.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Datrill Marantz McPherson, 46, of the 400 block of Olde Lebanon Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with failure to return a verification notice as required by General Statute 14-208.11(a)(3), which outlines a person's "duty to report noncompliance of a sex offender; penalty for failure to report in certain circumstances." He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
James Allen Coomer, 33, of the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, 50A, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail for 48 hours on a domestic violence hold.
Curdarius Raymon Swain, 26, of the 100 block of Jennifer Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with violating a domestic violence protective order. A $10,000 unsecured bond was set.
Edward Allen Tew, 48, of the 2100 block of Colorado Ave., Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with being a fugitive. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Douglas Scott Christy, 44, of the 200 block of Lynette Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with two counts assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Saidah Locketa Monique, 28, of the 200 block of S. Griffin St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with failure to appear in court for possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and speeding. She was released after posting a $300 secured bond.
Justin Dwayne Sawyer, 32, of the 600 block of Body Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with forced breaking and entering and misdemeanor breaking and entering of a vehicle. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Duncan Justin Sawyer Sr., 39, of the 100 block of Olivet Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on charges of improper loading/covering a vehicle, driving with canceled/revoked certification/tag and operating a vehicle without insurance. He was released after posting a $4,000 secured bond.