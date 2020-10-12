CAMDEN — The Camden County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire that destroyed both a mobile home and a shed late last month as second-degree arson.
According to Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones, Camden deputies responded to a reported fire at a shed at Lamb's Mobile Home Park on Sept. 27 about 9:38 p.m.
Deputies reported seeing "an orange glow over the tree tops" as they arrived at the mobile home park in the 150 block of West U.S. Highway 158, Jones said. Once deputies entered the mobile home park, they could see flames "shooting" over the top of mobile homes, he said.
The shed fire spread to a mobile home and caught it on fire, he said.
Jones said he couldn't comment on specifics of the investigation but said the fire is being probed as an arson.
"There was some evidence and circumstances we found that led us to conclude arson was involved," he said.
Jones said he couldn't comment on either the evidence or the circumstances.
A sheriff's incident report estimated the value of the mobile home and its contents at $50,000. The report estimated the value of the shed and its contents at $20,000.