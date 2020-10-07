CAMDEN — The Camden Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend incident in which a man was shot as he was weed-eating a ditch.
Sheriff Kevin Jones said Tuesday the man, whom he declined to identify, suffered a gunshot in the 200 block of Herman Arnold Road, Camden, Saturday.
A passer-by found the man “slumped over” in a ditch in front of a residence and alerted authorities about 7 p.m., Jones said.
Emergency medical personnel responded and discovered the man had been shot, Jones said. Sheriff’s deputies were notified and the area was closed off as a crime scene, he said.
The shooting victim was initially transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center before being transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. The man underwent surgery at the Virginia hospital and is recuperating there, Jones said.
“He’s doing better, according to a family member,” he said.
Jones said the man did not make any statement to law enforcement at the scene about who might have shot him. Jones declined to release further details, citing the investigation.
Jones did release more details about a shooting incident last month that sent a Camden man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.
According to Jones, three people — Jelin Emmanuel Files, Tristian Swartz and an unidentified female — were seated in a vehicle in front of a residence in the 100 block of Spencers Ave., South Mills, Sept. 20, when a handgun Files had pulled from his pocket discharged.
Swartz, who was seated in the front passenger seat across from Files, the vehicle’s driver, was struck in the head by a bullet, Jones said.
Swartz initially was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment but was expected to be transported to an Atlanta hospital for follow-up care, Jones said.
Files, 19, of the 100 block of Spencers Avenue, was charged with felony assault with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250,000 secured bond.
Jones said the incident is still being investigated “to find out why it happened.” He said the charges against Files are appropriate given the circumstances.
“Even if the intent was not to shoot (Swartz), the reckless nature of his handling of a dangerous weapon would substantiate charges against Mr. Files,” he said.