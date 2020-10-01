CAMDEN — One woman escaped with serious injuries from a fire that left another woman dead Wednesday afternoon in Camden.
Firefighters from South Camden Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at 114 Mercer Lane in Camden and found a body inside the house.
Sheriff Kevin Jones said Thursday morning that another woman made it out of the house and was being treated at a hospital in Norfolk, Virginia.
Jones said he was not able to confirm the identity of the fire victim or the woman who was injured.
Fire investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation have been called in to investigate the cause of the fire, Jones said. He explained the agency's involvement is standard when someone dies in a fire.
Jones referred questions about the fire to the Elizabeth City Fire Marshal's Office. Chief Chris Carver of the Elizabeth City Fire Department referred all questions to the SBI.
The Daily Advance was unable to obtain a response from the SBI by the deadline for this story.
Firefighters from the city fire department and Crawford Volunteer Department were also among those who responded to the blaze.
The fire was reported by someone who drove by and reported seeing smoke coming from the house, Jones said.
The one-story brick and siding house was a total loss, according to Jones.