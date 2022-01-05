CAMDEN — The Camden Sheriff’s Office is investigating 14 reports of vandalism to mailboxes last month that the sheriff believes were committed by either one person or one group of people.
Sheriff Kevin Jones said all of the damaged mailboxes were reported in the Old Trap area of Camden.
Sheriff’s Office incident reports indicate the mailboxes damaged were either in the 1200 or 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343 South; the 100 block of Texas Road; the 100 and 200 blocks of One Mill Road; and the 100 block of Whispering Winds Court.
The reports indicate the mailboxes were damaged sometime between 6 p.m. on Dec. 21 and noon on Dec. 22, when the vandalism was first reported.
Jones said a U.S. mail carrier alerted his office about the damaged mailboxes. Before learning the extent of the damage, Jones thought the mailboxes might have been damaged by a farm vehicle. The mail carrier, however, said the damage “looked like it was intentionally done,” he said.
Jones said it appears those responsible used a blunt object to hit the mailboxes as they drove down the roadway.
No arrests have been made in the incident. The Camden Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.