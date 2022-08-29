CAMDEN — Grandy Primary School Principal Opie Stinson and kindergartner Isabella Newcomb have something in common. Monday marked the first day of school in Camden County for both.

Stinson, who took over as new principal at Grandy Primary 10 days ago, was among the school staff welcoming students at the school’s main entrance on Monday. A hazy fog did little to dampen spirits, and one faculty member even commented on how happy the children appeared.