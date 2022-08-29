Isabella Newcomb, 5, is escorted to her first day of kindergarten at Grandy Primary by her mother, Jennifer Newcomb, Monday morning. Greeting Isabella is Julie Brothers (right), a school speech pathologist.
Isabella Newcomb, 5, is escorted to her first day of kindergarten at Grandy Primary by her mother, Jennifer Newcomb, Monday morning. Greeting Isabella is Julie Brothers (right), a school speech pathologist.
CAMDEN — Grandy Primary School Principal Opie Stinson and kindergartner Isabella Newcomb have something in common. Monday marked the first day of school in Camden County for both.
Stinson, who took over as new principal at Grandy Primary 10 days ago, was among the school staff welcoming students at the school’s main entrance on Monday. A hazy fog did little to dampen spirits, and one faculty member even commented on how happy the children appeared.
Isabella Newcomb, 5, was escorted to her kindergarten class by her mother, Jennifer. Before walking Isabella to her class Newcomb said she had told herself she wasn’t going to cry.
Alone and walking back to her vehicle, Jennifer’s eyes were filled with tears.
“I said I wasn’t going to cry,” she said. “But now I’m crying.”
Isabella is Newcomb’s youngest child.
“She’s my last out of five,” she said. “My oldest is 28.”
Stinson replaces former Principal Tim Lazar, who after several years at Grandy Primary left over the summer to become principal at Camden County High School.
Stinson began his career teaching first grade and has more than 20 years experience in public school administration, many of them with Lexington City Schools in Lexington.
“This is year 25,” Stinson said, referring to his years in education.
While Stinson and his family are new to the area they are not strangers. He said his family has visited the region, particularly the Outer Banks, often for vacation and other trips.
“I love it here,” he said.
According to Stinson, nearly 600 students are enrolled this year at Grandy Primary.