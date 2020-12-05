CAMDEN — A Norfolk Naval Shipyard worker who takes photos as a hobby is the top winner in this year’s Camden County Tourism Development Authority Photo Contest.
Chris King took first place in three of the second annual contest’s five categories, second place in another, and had his winning entry in the landscapes/waterscapes category capture both the County Manager’s Award and Commissioners Award.
King’s image of Treasure Point shot on a “super cold morning” in either February or March won first place in the contest’s Landscapes/Waterscapes category. His image of a great blue heron, captured in flight near his house on the Arneuse Creek, won first place in the Wildlife category. And his image of a barn shot in late afternoon won first place in the contest’s Architecture category. His Treasure Point image won the County Manager’s and Commissioners’ awards.
Kimi Mills and Jenn Tillett were named first-place winners in the contest’s two other categories, People and Wildcard, respectively. Mills’ “Smile Cowboy,” an image of her son documenting his senior prom, won first place in the People category. Tillett’s photo of an old farm truck parked at Poor Boy’s Fruit and Vegetables market of U.S. Highway 158 won first place in the Wildcard category.
The Camden TDA, which sponsors the contest designed to showcase and promote the county, announced the winners just before Thanksgiving.
No one seemed more surprised by the outcome than King, a 25-year Camden resident who lives with his wife in Dance’s Grant subdivision. Although he’s sold a few prints of his photos, the 59-year-old still considers himself a hobbyist photographer. King said he entered the contest “mostly because everyone kept telling” him he should.
“I had no idea I would be selected in so many categories,” King said in an email. “I just figured I would enter and see what happens.”
King said he’s happy his images were a hit with the contest’s judges, but he seemed a little embarrassed by his success.
“I really kinda wish I had only entered a few (categories) so some of the other people that entered would have won some also,” he said.
Mills, whose “Smile Cowboy” photo of her son took first place in the contest’s People category, said she was “thrilled” by the judges’ decision. She was also happy that her other entry, “Quarantine Masquerade,” received Honorable Mention in the Wildcard category.
The photo of her son getting ready for his prom shows him in closeup wearing a black cowboy hat. The viewer only sees part of his face — which is by design.
“I love details,” Mills explained in an email. “I believe details can communicate so much about a story or a particular event. My goal was to capture some of those details during this milestone: his hat, his bow tie, his sweet smile. But I also like a bit of mystery, which I think is also achieved by not having his entire face reflected in the image.”
Donna Stewart, executive director of the Dismal Swamp Canal Welcome Center and a member of the TDA, said this year’s contest received 57 images from 18 entrants. That’s only two fewer entrants than last year, when 20 people submitted 98 images.
“I think the fact this took place in a pandemic, we are very pleased we had so many wonderful images,” Stewart said.
Stewart said the TDA limited this year’s contest to five entries per photographer — half as many as last year’s contest. This year’s contest also was open to people who work in Camden County as well as county residents. Last year’s contest was just open to residents.
This year’s contest also included a few tweaks to the categories. Instead of just “water views,” this year’s category was expanded to include both landscapes and waterscapes. Also, last year’s “citizens at work” category was renamed people. Finally, the contest also added a fifth category this year: Wildcard.
Stewart said the TDA created the extra category for images that didn’t fit in the other four.
“If you had a gorgeous image, we wanted to see it,” she said. “We created the category so we’d have an opportunity to show those images.”
Initially, the contest also included a student division but the TDA didn’t receive any entries. With the Camden schools busy making sure students were learning remotely amid the pandemic, there wasn’t time to solicit student interest in the contest. Stewart said the TDA hopes to host a separate photo contest just for students in grades 7-12 in the spring.
Judges for this year’s contest included Ken Ferguson, a South Mills resident; Kayla Eller of Inner Banks Interiors and a TDA board member; Amanda Madeira, a local photographer; Amy Gibbons of Still Frames Photography; and Commissioner Ross Munro, who came up with the idea to hold the contest last year. All but Eller participated as judges in last year’s contest.
“We are very appreciative of our judges,” Stewart said.
She also expressed appreciation for Sarah Hill, the assistant director at the welcome center, for helping coordinate the contest. Hill made sure photos were sized correctly and formatted for the judges and then ensured they all received each entry. Hill also handled all communication with the judges.
“She did a wonderful job putting this all together,” Stewart said.
She also thanked Towne Bank for providing sponsorship for the contest.
Stewart called the contest “a great way to show off Camden County and see it through our locals’ eyes.”
“We’re excited and thrilled our citizens and people who work in the county took the time to capture these images,” she said. “We hope it inspires more people to take out their camera and capture images.”
Blue ribbons were awarded to first-place winners, red ribbons to second-place winners, yellow ribbons to third-place winners, and white ribbons to those receiving honorable mention.
The blue ribbon-winning photos in each category will be printed, matted, framed and displayed in Camden County offices and other public areas. The winners will be recognized on the county’s website and social media platforms. They’ll also be recognized by county officials at Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.
The following is the complete list of contest winners by category:
Landscapes/Waterscapes:
1st place: Chris King
2nd place: Courtney Emmons
3rd place: Courtney Emmons
Honorable mention: Courtney Emmons
Wildlife:
1st place: Chris King
2nd place: Randall Harris
3rd place: Donna Rose
Honorable mention: Brenda Bowman
Architecture:
1st place: Chris King
2nd place: Donna Rose
3rd place: Ashley Jennings
Honorable mention:
Kathryn Ferguson
People:
1st place: Kimi Mills
2nd place: Jeremy Hamilton
3rd place: Krista Phelps
Honorable mention: Ashely Jennings
Wildcard:
1st place: Jenn Tillett
2nd place: Chris King
3rd place: Donna Rose
Honorable mention:
Kimi Mills
County Manager Award: Chris King for his Waterscapes entry
Commissioners Award: Chris King for is Waterscapes entry.