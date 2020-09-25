CAMDEN — Calling all Camden shutterbugs.
The Camden County Tourism Development Authority announced Thursday it’ll soon be accepting entries for the 2nd annual Camden County Photo Contest.
The contest, which is designed to showcase Camden’s natural beauty and iconic places as well as promote the county, begins Thursday and will continue through Nov. 1.
Entries will be accepted in one of five categories: landscapes or waterscapes, wildlife, architecture, people and — new this year — “wildcard.” According to a press release, the wildcard category is for “unique photography that lives outside of the (other four) categories.”
The contest’s adult division is open to anyone older than 18 who either lives or works in Camden County. Residents enrolled in the Camden County Schools in grades 7-12 must submit entries in the contest’s student division, even if they’re over 18, according to the press release.
In addition, contestants in the student division must include a parent or guardian’s name on the submission form when entering the contest online.
Each contestant can submit a maximum of five images, each of which must be in a digital format and be of high resolution at 300 dpi or larger. The photos have to be taken by the person submitting them as well as be their property.
Each image must also include a caption and be submitted in one of the five designated categories.
Each adult division category will feature first-, second-, third-place winners as well as an honorable mention ribbon. Each student division category will feature a first-place ribbon.
In addition, a County Manager’s and Commissioners Award will be awarded to one blue ribbon winner in each division.
Blue ribbon-winning photos in each category will be displayed in Camden County public buildings, and the winners’ work will also be recognized on social media, county websites and acknowledged by county officials at the Board of Commissioners’ Dec. 7 meeting.
Towne Bank is helping support the contest, the TDA said in the press release.
For more information about the contest, visit https://www.visitcamdencountync.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/2020. You can also call Donna Stewart, the TDA chairwoman at 252-771-8333 or at dscwelcome@camdencountync.gov.