CAMDEN — The Camden County Schools will buy a new mobile unit to house the district's Alternative Learning Program and locate it near the Central Office rather than at one of the district's schools.
The Camden Board of Education approved the plan at its March 10 regular meeting.
The mobile unit that had housed the Alternative Learning Program was destroyed in a fire in October 2020. The program then was housed at Camden Middle School. Previously the program had been on the campus of Camden County High School.
The ALP serves students who have been removed for a period of time from the regular school program for disciplinary reasons.
Camden County Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell told the board that his recommendation was to move the program to the Central Office site because he doesn't think it makes a lot of sense for a student who has been removed for disciplinary reasons to be brought right back to the same campus.
The program serves students in grades 7-12. Ferrell said the most students he has seen in ALP at any one time was five.
"The unit that burned was 576 square feet and the new one is 432 square feet," Ferrell said Friday. "The old one did not have a restroom and the new one does have a restroom. The reason the new unit is a little smaller is because we felt that we needed a unit for a maximum of 10 people given the numbers we have typically had in our Alternative Learning Program. This saved money as well because we did not purchase a unit larger than what we needed."
The insurance settlement from the fire was $18,000. The new mobile unit will cost $58,594 and the plumbing and electric work will be no more than $29,000.
No one was harmed in the October 2020 fire that destroyed the mobile unit. School officials said at the time that the fire appeared to have started when a heating unit was turned on.
School officials quickly determined that the mobile unit was no longer usable. The ALP was temporarily relocated to available space inside the school building.
The board also got a school security update from Mike Lawrence, a former Camden Schools school resource officer who is now contracting with the school district to oversee implementation of district-wide safety and security protocols.
Lawrence said all staff will be taking Incident Command System 100 and 200, a training program on safety protocols.
"That's going to be for all staff by the start of next year," Lawrence said. Central office staff and principals will receive the training by June 30, he added.
The purpose of all staff taking the training is so that everyone understands the system that is in place, Lawrence explained.
ICS 100 and 200 can be taken online at the employee's own pace, he said. ICS 300 will be taught in person, and the goal will be to provide it for principals and central office administrators before school starts, he said.
Numerous employees also will be trained in CPR and in how to operate an automated electronic defibrillator, Lawrence said.
Lawrence said presentations also can be organized for parents on topics that interest or concern them. He said he will look for input on topics for those presentations.
He said he's also working on school safety and security assessments and will keep the board posted on how those are going and recommend improvements as needed.