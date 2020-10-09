CAMDEN — Camden County officials will hold a second public hearing before taking action on a development plan for a large mixed-use development proposed in South Mills.
Commissioner Ross Munro’s motion to hold a new public hearing on South Mills Landing’s preliminary plat request at the board’s regular meeting in November passed unanimously.
The Camden Board of Commissioners held a public hearing on South Mills Landing’s request for plat approval at its Sept. 8 meeting. The board voted 4-0, however, to table a decision on the request until its Oct. 5 meeting.
South Mills Landing’s developers have proposed building 580 single-family and multi-family dwellings in the South Mills Core Village area on the north and south sides of Main Street. The project would also include commercial and recreational areas with a clubhouse, pool, and walking paths. The phasing schedule anticipates build-out within 6-10 years.
Prior to holding a vote on the plat’s approval, during the meeting’s public comment period, the Board of Commissioners heard from three county residents opposed to the project.
Commissioners discussed whether to allow the public comment, given that the public hearing had already been held.
John Morrison, Camden’s county attorney, said if the board allowed public comment on the plat’s approval at Monday’s meeting, it should not take action on the request. He recommended the board only take action after scheduling another public hearing at a future meeting.
Board Chairman Tom White said further public comment on the South Mills Landing project should be reserved for the future public hearing.
During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, Suzanne Berry said she was opposed to South Mills Landing because she believes it would cost more in services than it would generate in tax revenue.
Marshall Powell said stormwater, law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services are all concerns that South Mills Landing’s developers have not adequately addressed.
Mary Cherry Tirak said she doesn’t believe the Camden Planning Board adequately considered the tax impact and the burden on county services before recommending approval of South Mills Landing’s preliminary plat request.