CAMDEN — Camden officials are asking county residents, developers and others with concerns about water availability and other water-related issues in the South Mills Water Association's service district to show up for a special meeting on Monday.
The meeting, scheduled for 5 p.m. at the South Mills Volunteer Fire Department, is designed for both SMWA customers and would-be customers to talk about their demand for water and other concerns, Camden Manager Ken Bowman said.
"(Camden) commissioners are giving them an open forum to talk about water up there: the need for water, water pressure, the quality of water," he said, referring to the northern part of the county.
Bowman said Camden officials continue to hear from developers, contractors and landowners — large and small — about water availability in SMWA's service territory. The county also hears from existing SMWA customers about issues like water pressure and water quality, he said.
The availability issue is particularly significant because without adequate water, the Camden Planning Department can't approve permits for any development projects.
"The bottom line is, unless water is available, we can't approve any permits that are submitted," Bowman said.
County officials are hopeful developers and others with water needs in SMWA's territory attend Monday's meeting.
"We want to hear from these folks who are trying to develop up there, the issues they are facing that are causing them concern, and how we can resolve this," Bowman said.
Bowman said Camden already sells about 150,000 gallons of water a day to the South Mills Water Association. He said the SMWA is requesting Camden sell it more water but that's problematic because the county's own system is nearing capacity. He noted demand has moved the county to embark on a project to build a new well.
But even if Camden could increase the amount of water it sells the SMWA, "it's not going to alleviate these other concerns" like water quality and pressure, Bowman said.
Asked about those concerns, Wayne Raper, the SMWA manager, said in an email the nonprofit cooperative "is dedicated to providing safe and sanitary drinking water to our members and customers."
As for SMWA's system capacity, Raper said the agency's board of directors' first priority is to its current customers.
"We do everything we can to provide water that is appropriate for those purposes," he said. "Any new additions to the system are considered and evaluated based on a number of criteria. One of those criteria is whether or not the association has the capacity to serve the new customer as well as our current customers."
Raper said the SMWA has tried, without success, to buy more water from the county.
"We have spent considerable time trying to work with Camden County and secure water from its system to supply our ever-growing demand for new customers. Unfortunately, the County has been unable to accommodate our requests so far," he said.
Raper said the SMWA hopes Monday's meeting will show Camden officials "there is a real need (for water) in our service territory."
"We welcome the County government’s desire to help, and we are hopeful that the County will not stand in the way of our regional growth and economic development," he said.
Bowman noted that the past relationship between Camden commissioners and the SMWA board has been contentious. He believes all parties will "have to be realistic if everyone is going to move forward."
And regardless of what comes out of Monday's meeting, resolving water issues in the county is critical to Camden's future growth, he said.
"Camden as a whole is growing," he said. "Demand (for water) is there. Camden needs to address this."
It's unclear how — or whether — the South Mills Water Association's separate negotiations with Pasquotank County for the county to buy its distribution system in northern Pasquotank would affect SMWA's operations in northern Camden.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners unanimously voted in June 2020 to offer the SMWA almost $1.4 million for the Pasquotank portion of the association’s water distribution system.
If the sale goes through, 1,049 South Mills Water Association customers in Pasquotank would be added to Pasquotank's water system. Most of those customers live in and around the Newland community.
The association’s total outstanding debt is currently around $2.2 million and $957,403 of it is associated with the Pasquotank portion of its system. If the sale is completed, the association would pay off the $957,403 debt.
Raper did not respond to a question about the current status of the negotiations with Pasquotank.