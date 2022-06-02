CAMDEN — Camden officials apparently aren’t inclined to give up just yet on a county-owned site as the location of a planned new high school.
Camden county and school officials announced Wednesday they will continue to weigh the pros and cons of two potential sites for the school.
Camden Board of Commissioners Chairman Ross Munro and Camden Board of Education Chairman Christian Overton made that announcement following a joint meeting of the two boards in closed session.
The closed session was called to preserve the attorney-client privilege in connection with the county’s discussion of a potential acquisition of property for the new high school.
The county already owns a site on N.C. Highway 343 North that has been the planned site for the new school for several years. In recent months the county has explored purchasing an alternative site on U.S. 158 because of concerns about soil conditions on the N.C. 343 tract.
But as Overton explained during the school board’s brief open session following the conclusion of the joint closed meeting, both boards have questions that need to be resolved before they move forward with either site.
Thorough “due diligence” is needed for each site, school board member Kevin Heath said.
School board member Jason Banks said the boards will do a cost-benefit analysis for each site before deciding which direction to go.
Munro said that a public hearing on the proposed purchase of the U.S. 158 site will still be held when the Camden Board of Commissioners meet on Monday. The public hearing will still be held since it has been scheduled and advertised, but Munro said he will announce at the meeting that no action will be taken on the purchase until both boards agree on how to move forward.
Engineering studies at the N.C. 343 site determined the cost to get the lot ready to build could be $4 million or more. In addition, officials have expressed concerns that the NC 343 site would create traffic issues for both the public and the school.
The new site now being considered for the school is on the south side of U.S. 158, across the highway from the county library and existing county administrative offices. The site is about half a mile east of the intersection of U.S. 158 and N.C. Highway 34.
The proposed new tract is 194 acres, owned by Williams Farms of North Carolina Inc. Between 60 and 70 acres would be set aside for the new school.
A proposed agreement has the county buying the 70-acre parcel at $25,000 an acre, with an option to buy the remainder of the property. That would put the cost of the 70-acre tract at $1.75 million.
The county has contracted with Timmons Group to conduct an environmental analysis and soil borings on the proposed new site to ensure the land is satisfactory for the new high school.
Camden County recently was awarded a $27.7 million state needs-based facilities grant to use for a new high school to replace both Camden County High School and Camden Early College. The grant is in addition to a $12.28 million grant the district previously was awarded for the new school.
County voters approved a $33 million bond referendum for the new high school project in November 2020.