CAMDEN — Hoping to reduce the number of students who have been sent home to quarantine after a possible COVID-19 exposure, Camden school officials voted Thursday to enhance the district’s use-of-masks policy.
The new policy is based on social distancing and stops short of mandating the use of masks at all times while inside school facilities.
During the specially called meeting, the Camden Board of Education voted 4-1 to approve the new policy. Board member Sissy Aydlett, who is a registered nurse, cast the dissenting vote. Board members voting in the affirmative were Dr. Jason Banks, Chris Purcell, Kevin Heath and Board Chairman Christian Overton.
Starting Tuesday, students and staff who cannot maintain minimum social distancing of three feet will be required to wear masks. For the most part, that means students and staff won’t have to wear masks at their desks. If, however, they get up to move about the classroom, they will need to put their mask on.
Other examples of when students will need to wear their masks include when they are assigned to groups to perform class projects, or when they are mingling together while changing classrooms.
The district’s update policy applies to students, staff and visitors, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status. The updated version follows the recommendations of Gov. Roy Cooper and guidelines within the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit. It’s explained in the district’s COVID-19 mitigation plan that has been posted at the district website, ccsnc.org.
“Except where minimal social distancing as defined by the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit (K-12) can be achieved, CCS is mandating mask use for all people, regardless of vaccination status, including students, teachers, staff and visitors because a benefit of masking is protection against COVID as well as other respiratory illnesses,” the plan states on page 3.
The goal of the district’s updated policy is to reduce the number of students who have been absent from in-person learning because they’ve been sent home to quarantine after a possible exposure to COVID-19.
According to Superintendent Joe Ferrell, 291 students have been sent home to quarantine since schools opened Monday, Aug. 23. That represents about 17% of the district’s total student enrollment.
“We do have a high number of quarantines,” Ferrell said. “Now, they are low percentage wise. We’ve quarantined about 17% percent of our students across two weeks.”
Ferrell read aloud from the Toolkit three exceptions to when a student would not have to quarantine in the event of a possible COVID-19 exposure. Those exceptions include if a student who has been fully vaccinated but not exhibiting symptoms, a student who has tested positive for the COVID-19 antibodies or students who have had COVID-19 within the last three months but have fully recovered and not exhibiting symptoms. The last exception pertains to students and the use of masks.
“Students who are not fully vaccinated after a close contact in a classroom or other setting, if masks are being worn appropriately and consistently by both the person with COVID-19 and the potentially exposed person, the potentially exposed person would not have to quarantine,” Ferrell said.
Ferrell and other school officials believe the district’s new policy is the right move toward lowering the number of students missing in-person learning because they have been sent home to quarantine.
“So, that number of 291 students that we’ve quarantined over the last two weeks, 17% of our student population, that would take a significant dive if we can maintain three feet of social distance,” Ferrell said. “When we cannot do that, that they are masked.”
As part of his presentation, Ferrell provided board members with the latest numbers on students and staff affected by COVID-19. As of Thursday, 33 students had tested positive for COVID-19. Twelve attend Camden County High School, seven attend Grandy Primary, six attend Camden Intermediate School, three attend Camden Middle School and five attend the early college high school.
The total number of students placed in quarantine was 291. Sixty-five attend Grandy, 51 attend Camden Intermediate, 58 attend the middle school, 107 attend Camden High School and the remaining 10 attend the early college high school, Ferrell said.
The number of staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 was 12, including 9 at Grandy. Another staff member works at the middle school and the two remaining staff members work at the district’s central office. The number of staff placed in quarantine is 10, including four from Grandy, 3 from the middle school, two from the central office and one from Camden High School, Ferrell said.
Purcell explained that the reason the school district has sent so many students home to quarantine is because it’s required to do so, according to state’s previous guidelines. However, after school started on Aug. 23, the state updated the Toolkit to include the exception to quarantining when masks are consistently worn by both the potentially exposed student and the student with COVID, Purcell said.
Purcell also reassured residents attending Thursday’s meeting that no one on the school board wants to return to online-only remote learning for all students.
“Nobody wants virtual, hybrid or remote classes unless we absolutely have to,” he said.
Aydlett, who was attending the meeting via teleconference, called for mandatory use of masks in the schools. She warned that, even with three feet social distancing, COVID-19 cases will continue to climb.
“I feel like if we don’t start the mandatory masking, we’re going to be, even with the whole three feet thing, we’re going to be right back here in another a week or two and the cases are going to be even worse, the quarantines are going to be even worse,” she said.