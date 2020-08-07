CAMDEN — Camden County officials are encouraging local businesses to take advantage of a COVID-relief grant program the county is offering using CARES Act funding.
County Manager Ken Bowman told the Camden Board of Commissioners Monday night that only eight businesses have applied for a grant so far. He said there are about 50 businesses in the county.
“Unfortunately not a lot of people are responding,” Bowman said. Bowman asked commissioners to help get the word out to businesses about the program which offers grants of up to $2,500.
“We’re not turning anybody down,” he said.
All that is needed to apply is an address, license and federal ID number, Bowman said. The phone number to call is (252) 338-6363.
“Folks this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity here,” Bowman said. “This is not a claw-back. This money is here for you to help get you well. I know it’s not a total (fix), but it will help get you well.”
Board Chairman Tom White urged businesses to apply for the grants.
“It’s not a loan and you don’t have to pay it back,” he said. “So apply for it and get the money. That’s what it’s there for.”
Bowman said the county plans to start cutting the first batch of checks next week or even by the end of this week.
The county has set aside a portion of its federal CARES Act relief funds to help small businesses and nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly a fourth of the $426,810 in COVID-19 relief funds the county has received has been reserved for the small business relief fund.
The amount of the grant will depend on the business or nonprofit’s number of employees. The plan calls for a grant of $1,500 to be available to businesses employing between one and 10 people.
The available amount increases to $2,000 for businesses with 11-15 employees, and up to a maximum of $2,500 for a business employing 26-49 people.
The plan to provide grant funding to assist small businesses negatively affected by COVID-19 is part of an overall plan that county staff has discussed with the N.C. Pandemic Recovery Office.