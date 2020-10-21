CAMDEN — A sampling of one-stop voters in Camden Tuesday afternoon showed mixed support for a bond referendum allowing the county to borrow $33 million to construct a new high school.
Camden school officials have said if voters approve the bond referendum on Nov. 3 they will use the money — along with a $12.3 million state needs-based school facility grant — to build a new campus for both Camden County High School and Camden Early College High School.
A number of voters interviewed about the referendum outside the Camden Board of Elections office on Tuesday expressed views like those of a 46-year-old woman: enthusiastic support.
“I’ve got three grandchildren,” the voter said. “I’m for it all the way.”
A 33-year-old woman who also voted for the bond referendum mentioned that she, too, has kids in the local schools.
“I think it’s the best thing to happen in a long time,” she said.
But not everyone has kids or grandkids in the schools — a point noted by a 60-year-old voter who said he voted against the bond referendum.
The voter also cited the impact borrowing $33 million would have on the county’s property tax rate.
School officials have said they anticipate Camden commissioners having to raise the county’s property tax rate between 8 cents and 10 cents to cover the debt repayment on borrowing $33 million.
That would increase the county’s tax rate from 75 cents per $100 of property valuation to 85 cents. County officials have estimated that kind of increase would raise the annual property tax bill for the owner of a $200,000 house by $200.
“We pay enough taxes here in Camden,” the male voter said. “Our taxes here are already high, in my opinion.”
Two other voters — a 51-year-old man and 49-year-old woman — both said they voted for the bond referendum, citing the county’s need for the new high school.
A 48-year-old man who voted for the referendum said he believes the new facility is needed. But he expressed concern about how the money borrowed for the school is ultimately used.
“I just hope they don’t waste the money,” he said.
A couple of other voters said they left the bond referendum item blank on their ballot — voters are asked to vote “yes” or “no” on the referendum — because they felt they didn’t understand the issue well enough.
One of those voters was a 40-year-old woman who said she has kids in the Camden County Schools but didn’t know enough about the bond referendum to vote on it.
“I don’t have all the details on it,” she said. “That was the only one (race or issue on the ballot) that I left blank.”
A 50-year-old male voter who also said he left the referendum blank, noting he had only recently moved into the county.
“To tell you the truth I really wasn’t up enough on that and I left it blank,” he said.
Camden Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell has hosted two public forums to explain the high school project, the most recent at Camden County High School on Tuesday.
The third and final forum will be held at the South Camden Fire Department, located at 1061 N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh, on Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m.