CAMDEN — Still undecided on a final budget for the county’s new high school, Camden officials want the school’s design team to study the costs of building a two-story classroom facility.
If agreed to, a two-story option could bump the final costs of construction for the school into the $80 million range.
County commissioners voted 3-2 Wednesday for M.B. Kahn Construction and Moseley Architects to study and report back the overall costs of constructing the new school campus with a two-story classroom building. Commissioners Ross Munro and Randy Krainiak cast the opposing votes during a joint meeting between county commissioners and Camden Board of Education Wednesday evening.
The vote followed a 30-minute discussion about the new school between the boards and representatives of M.B. Kahn, Moseley and the development firm Timmons Group.
School board member Kevin Heath was the first to propose making the classroom building two stories to allow enough space for future growth.
“I’m just asking, can we get a budget that can accommodate two stories?” he asked the design team. “We can go as high as the taxpayers have approved us to.”
Camden has as much as $83 million available to build the new school. The money comes from $50 million in state grants and $33 million that would have to be borrowed. School officials have said in the past they expect commissioners to have to raise the county’s property tax rate as much as 10 cents to cover the debt repayment on the borrowed amount.
M.B. Kahn project executive Bill Cram said it is difficult to suggest a cost for a two-story classroom facility without having an idea of a fixed budget from commissioners. When pressed for a cost estimate, Cram said it could be in the range of $80 million or more.
“I think 80-ish is what it’s going to be,” he said.
Cram later said that the cost study could be ready within two months.
Earlier this month, the school board voted to accept a $75 million budget to build the new high school on an existing site on N.C. Highway 343 North. But county commissioners have yet to approve a final budget. The new school will support 800 students and the current design scope includes expanded space for career and technical education and six additional classrooms. Making the classroom facility two-stories would not alter other aspects of the project's current scope.
School board member Dr. Jason Banks pointed out that in the 2020 general election, Camden voters approved the referendum by a vote of 73% to 27%. He said no one wants to discuss spending the maximum amount on school construction that voters authorized at the polls.
“You’ve got 73% of the voting public who approved that bond referendum,” Banks said. “It’s kind of hard to go against their wishes.”
After someone raised the issue of rising interest rates, Camden Manager Erin Burke said rate hikes over the last year have reduced the original buying power of the $33 million bond.
“I think it is important for everybody to recognize that what the referendum would have bought three years ago is not what the referendum is going to buy today or in whatever time period we get started on this project,” she said.
Commissioners Munro and Krainiak said they oppose a cost study for the two-story option because they disagree that the N.C. Highway 343 site is the best location for the new school.
Munro, who was attending Wednesday's meeting via phone, said he felt like county and school officials were trying to “shoehorn” the new school into a tract of land that is too small. He urged members of both boards to reconsider a roughly 60-acre tract on U.S. Highway 158 across from the county administration building. The location would “put the high school in a place that facilitates future growth for 50 years,” Munro said.
Krainiak sided with Munro by saying he didn’t understand why school and county officials were so “deadset against considering” another site for the school.
Heath reminded Krainiak that in a survey of parents, guardians and other school district stakeholders, 75% of the respondents said they favored the N.C. 343 site.
Krainiak said he opposed the N.C. 343 location because of what he described as dangerous traffic and because the site doesn't allow room for school growth or campus expansion.
“I just really can’t find anything that says 343 is the best solution for Camden County,” he said.