Camden water crews responding to water main break From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Jan 3, 2023 CAMDEN — Camden water crews are responding to a water main break on N.C. Highway 343 North in the area of Bell Farm Estates, the county sheriff said.The Camden Sheriff's Office said the break was reported at 8:17 a.m. Thus far, the Sheriff's Office said it has not been notified of any precautionary water boil advisory.It was not immediately clear how many Camden water customers are affected.Camden County Manager Erin Burke said she was en route to the scene of the water main break and would have more information afterward.