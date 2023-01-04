CAMDEN — Tuesday’s main waterline break in Camden County drained a water tower and cut water access to residents in the Bell Farm Estates subdivision.
Chuck Jones, the county’s public works director, updated county commissioners on the line break at Tuesday night’s commissioners meeting.
Responding to questions from Commissioner Ross Munro, Jones said the 14-inch waterline ruptured at a point along the line between Trafton and Shipyard roads off N.C. Highway 343. The line runs parallel to N.C. 343 and ruptured after it developed a split that ran in-line with the pipe, Jones said.
“And we lost an entire tower of water in that breakage?” Munro asked.
“Yes, sir,” Jones responded.
According to Jones, the water tower is located in the Burnt Mills area of the county.
The break also occurred about 500 yards from the entrance to Bell Farm Estates. Jones said when the line broke, Bell Farms residents suffered a temporary loss of water. Service was restored a few hours later.
Jones also confirmed — in response to a Munro question — that Tuesday’s break was the third on that line in roughly the last 12 months.
“What do you think the causes of those breakages are?” Munro asked.
“It is either the pipe was degraded when it was installed or it was incorrectly installed,” Jones answered.
Jones, responding to another of Munro’s questions, said that one way the pipe could have been incorrectly installed was that too much pressure was applied to one of the couplings at the time of installment.
Couplings are basically shorter pieces of pipe used to connect longer sections along the length of the line. Couplings can be adjusted for appropriate torque.
Jones also said that sunlight can degrade plastic piping that’s left outside too long before it’s eventually used. The section of the line that broke Tuesday was installed around the year 2000, he said.
Munro asked how long that type of pipe should be expected to last under normal conditions.
“It should last longer than 20 years,” Jones responded.
Jones said the ideal situation would be to replace that burst section of pipe with another of the same type. While that specific type of 14-inch pipe is still produced, three vendors the county uses were unable to track down a section on Tuesday, he said.
Jones said workers were able to fix Tuesday’s line break using using adjustable clamps and other materials in the county’s inventory. He estimated the cost to the county to make the repairs at about $10,000.
The Camden Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday’s water main rupture was reported at 8:17 a.m. Camden County Manager Erin Burke’s office said in a news release that the broken line was repaired around 2 p.m.