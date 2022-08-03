CAMDEN — Camden County officials opted Monday not to move forward with the purchase of a tract on U.S. Highway 158 after hearing from a dozen residents strongly opposed to locating the new high school on the site.
Camden County Attorney John Morrison emphasized in his explanation of the proposed purchase agreement that executing the agreement would not have anything to do with designating the site for the new school. However, county officials had previously mentioned the site across from the current county administration building on U.S. 158 as a possible site for the school as well as a potential economic development driver for the county.
Morrison also stressed that the sale would not be finalized — and the county would get its earnest money back — if due diligence determined the tract was not suitable for the county's purposes.
But a motion to approve the contract to purchase the U.S. 158 tract failed at Monday's Board of Commissioners meeting with Commissioners Clayton Riggs, Tiffney White and Tom White all voting in opposition.
Commissioners Ross Munro and Randy Krainiak supported the motion.
County officials indicated Monday that next month they plan to consider a similar purchase contract, also containing a due diligence provision, for what is being called the "Sawyer tract." The 40-acre tract is adjacent to the current county-owned site on N.C. Highway 343 that previously had been designated as the site for the new high school.
Soil conditions at the county-owned site have caused a steep increase in site development costs, but school board members have proposed the purchase of the Sawyer site as a possible solution. They've said the Sawyer site also would provide enough land for future expansion of the school.
During public comment at Monday's meeting, numerous speakers were supportive of the N.C. 343 site for the new high school and sharply critical of the U.S. 158 site.
Common objections to the U.S. 158 site included traffic safety concerns, a location that is not central to the county, distance from the other schools, and cost.
Kay Banks told the commissioners they should not use construction of a new school as a stepping stone to further an economic development project. Economic development should be pursued separately, she said.
She blasted commissioners for not listening to constituents.
Banks said that Munro had been very supportive of building a new high school when he ran for election in 2016. Since then, however, she accused him of closing his ears to the concerns of residents, likening the board chairman to President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
"I am hurt and somewhat offended by your lack of listening ears," Banks said.
David Keiler raised similar objections to the U.S. 158 site.
"It just doesn't make sense to me," he said.
Jason Banks, who is a member of the Camden County Board of Education, noted that a groundbreaking already has been held at the N.C. 343 site.
"Please listen to your community," he urged commissioners.
Joseph Mason made similar points. He also mentioned that 75 percent of parents who responded to a school survey favored the N.C. 343 site.
Kelsey Gray also accused commissioners of not listening to constituents.
Travis Elmore said there was no good reason to look at the U.S. 158 site. He asked whether commissioners were looking out for kids or the money he claimed was going into their own pockets.
Munro interjected that if anyone had evidence of anyone on the Board of Commissioners making money from the purchase of the U.S. 158 site they should present that information to the district attorney or sheriff.
"There are none," Munro said, referring to examples of commissioners pocketing money from the project.
"I just don't want that accusation to sit out there," he added.
Jeannie Bundy mentioned that members of Commissioner Krainiak's family own property across the road from the U.S. 158 site.
Krainiak said he had wanted to be recused from voting on the site but had been advised by legal counsel that he should not because he does not own property adjacent to the site.
He said he does have property on the other side of the road that he had acquired in 2007 and purchased to help build the site of the previous Camden Library. He said he had not made money on that property but rather had lost money on it.