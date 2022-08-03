CAMDEN — Camden County officials opted Monday not to move forward with the purchase of a tract on U.S. Highway 158 after hearing from a dozen residents strongly opposed to locating the new high school on the site.

Camden County Attorney John Morrison emphasized in his explanation of the proposed purchase agreement that executing the agreement would not have anything to do with designating the site for the new school. However, county officials had previously mentioned the site across from the current county administration building on U.S. 158 as a possible site for the school as well as a potential economic development driver for the county.