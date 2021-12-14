A Camden woman is holding out hope that her parrot Carlos finds its way home safely.
Carlos is a 6-year-old African gray parrot that went missing the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 3, said Amanda Madden, the bird’s owner. She and her husband were bringing groceries in from their car when the indoors-only pet flew out the open front door. Madden said she suspects the bird heard her husband outside the house and flew to meet him.
“But once he got outside, he didn’t know what to do,” she said.
Overcome with stress, the bird flew into a patch of woods near their home, Madden said.
“We located him about an hour later, but he was still too stressed out and too high to reach,” she said.
The bird flew deeper into the woods and eventually out of their sight. They searched until nightfall and returned at sunrise the following day.
“Around 10 a.m., a huge flock of black birds came through and most likely scared him off,” Madden said. “We haven’t heard or seen him at all.”
Carlos is special to Madden because she always wanted an African grey parrot, she said. Six years ago, her husband gave Carlos to her as an anniversary present.
“Like any pet, parrots become part of the family,” Madden said. “In this case, a family pet that can talk back to you. They have their own personality and are very smart. You become used to hearing them around the house. Without them home, it becomes quiet. My husband, daughters and myself miss him dearly.”
Carlos can speak several phrases, according to Madden.
“Some of the things I miss hearing him say are, ‘Want a grape?’ He said that all the time,” she said.
Carlos also would ask to go night-night when he was tired and knew how to say “I love” followed by her husband’s name or the name of one of her daughters.
“He also would kiss me goodbye as I left for work, and say ‘Hi’ as soon as I came home,” Madden said.
Madden is using several methods to try to find Carlos. At her Facebook page, she’s posted photos and gave information asking Camden-area viewers for help locating the bird. She’s searched surrounding neighborhoods, fields and spoken to residents, even asking some to play her video of Carlos, hoping it will evoke a response from the wayward bird.
“He will sometimes respond to his own videos,” she said.
She’s also put together a Tik-Tok video and notified the Currituck County Animal Shelter.
“We also set his cage outside with food and water and called out for him all day hoping he would hear us and know which direction home is,” she said.
Speaking last week, Madden said Carlos could be anywhere by now.
“Everyone could check their yards, bushes, bird feeders, cameras and see if maybe he has been there,” she said. “He may become vocal during sunrise and sunset, making a loud screech. If anyone needs something to compare, I have a video of him available on my Facebook (page) that they can use as a reference.”
Madden asks that if anyone sees or catches Carlos to contact her at 252-619-7750 or at her Facebook page. If caught, the parrot could also be turned into the Currituck Animal Shelter, said said.