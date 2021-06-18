WATERLILY — A Camden County woman was seriously injured when her personal water craft collided with another operated by her niece on Currituck Sound Friday.
Donna Dean, 60, and her niece, Shelby Young, 20, of Wilmington, were operating personal watercraft off Outer Banks West KOA Campground in Waterlily when the collision occurred about 3 p.m., Sgt. John Beardsley of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said in a press release.
Dean was transported by Nightingale helicopter to a Sentara hospital for treatment of serious injuries, Beardsley said. He did not include her condition in the release.
The collision is being investigated by Master Officer Jarrett Culbreth of the WRC, Beardsley said. Also responding to the incident were the Currituck Sheriff's Office, the Lower Currituck Fire Department and Currituck Fire-EMS.
The WRC is asking any witnesses to the collision to call 1-800-662-7137.