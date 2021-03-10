Camden employees could be in line for a 2-3% pay increase in next year’s county budget, commissioners learned last week at their annual retreat.
Camden County Manager Ken Bowman provided commissioners with a preview of the county’s 2021-22 budget, which at $13.6 million, anticipates a slight increase in spending from this year’s $13.4 million budget.
Bowman said the additional $200,000 would cover a cost-of-living raise for all county employees, if approved by the commissioners, plus any increases in county employee benefits, such as health and dental insurance.
To give all 101 county workers, including part-time employees, a 2% raise would cost the county about $70,000, Bowman said. A 3% raise for all employees would cost the county roughly $106,000.
Bowman said he was still waiting to hear formal budget requests from the county’s other departments.
In a brief discussion about the county’s plans to build a new high school, Bowman said he wanted to clarify a rumor he’s heard in the community. The county is using a $12.3 million state capital grant from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction to help fund construction of the new school. Bowman said Nathan Maune, an architect and school planning official with DPI, told him there is no deadline by which the county must spend the grant.
At last week’s retreat, Bowman presented the commissioners a preliminary sketch of the floor plans for the new high school. He said the Camden Board of Education was scheduled to meet with representatives from M.B. Kahn Construction this week to address the plans.
The school board awarded South Carolina-based M.B. Kahn Construction the contract to build the new high school. M.B. Kahn is the same firm that built Camden Intermediate School more than a decade ago. The school board will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday and could address plan modifications then.
To help pay the remainder of the roughly $45 million new high school, residents approved a $33 million bond referendum that was on the November 2020 general election ballot. County commissioners have yet to approve a proposed property tax rate increase of 10 cents to help repay the $33 million.
In other business, Bowman told commissioners they will soon need to address a new lease contract with Success Academy because the current lease ends in June. Success Academy, a service provided by the Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families, is located in a county-owned building at 151 Gumberry Road in the site of the former Northeastern Community Development Corp.
The pre-school academy opened in 2018, and as part of its lease agreement Camden did not charge rent for the first 24 months. During that time, the academy installed new flooring, repainted the building’s interior and made other improvements, Bowman said. For the last 12 months of the lease, the academy agreed to pay the county $1,000 a month.
Success Academy serves children ages 3-4 and currently has about 65 children enrolled, Bowman said. Under normal circumstances, or pre-pandemic, enrollment usually reaches as much as 80 children.
“So, they’re picking back up again,” Bowman said.
The Camden commissioners will hold a budget work session on Thursday, April 1, ahead of the regular monthly meeting to be held April 5.