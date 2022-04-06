CAMDEN — Camden County High School senior Cadence Langton is headed to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
"We could not be more proud of her," Master Chief Lyndon Dupree of Camden Coast Guard Junior Leadership Program said at a ceremony Wednesday morning at Camden High School. "We know how hard she has worked. We know how much she has had to push through."
Langton signed a letter indicating her commitment to attend the academy, which is based in New London, Connecticut.
"No turning back!" Dupree affirmed as she completed the signing.
Dupree noted Langton is the 11th Coast Guard Academy cadet to come through the JLP at Camden High School since its inception.
Theresa Langton, the cadet's mother, said Cadence became involved in the Coast Guard JLP program as a freshman. She noted that her daughter is serving as company commander this year.
Cadence said her involvement with the JLP sparked her interest in serving in the Coast Guard.
"It grew from there," she said.
She said she attended a number of summer leadership programs and her interest continued to grow. Then she visited the Coast Guard Academy in November.
"And I wanted to follow in my dad's footsteps," she added.
Her father, Chief Warrant Officer Nathan Langton, works in operational communications for the Coast Guard's Atlantic Cutter Fleet, and is stationed in Portsmouth, Virginia. There are currently nine cutters stationed in Portsmouth, plus numerous others that operate out of other bases within the Atlantic Area.
"It was never my dream, really, for her to go to the academy," he said. But he is excited to see Cadence taking that step. He believes that joining the Coast Guard in 1996 was a great decision in his own life.
Cadence said she plans to major in marine environmental science at the Coast Guard Academy. She said she hopes to serve on small boats and be able to stay close to her home base.
Langton does not have any longing for lengthy deployments on oceangoing cutters, she said. She said her father was home as she grew up and she would like to do the same.
Langton said she's excited about an upcoming opportunity this summer. She will be learning to sail on a wooden sailing ship with the academy's other incoming freshmen.
She said she has never sailed before, so she's looking forward to the experience. This past summer she did visit a private maritime academy in Massachusetts where she got to drive a small motorboat into a dock.
Her father told her not to worry, that she would get good instruction in maritime skills at the Coast Guard Academy.
"They'll perfect those skills in the Coast Guard Academy," he told her.
Langton said she is looking forward to the opportunity to travel and see places she has never seen before. She noted that she was born in Alaska but has lived in Camden for the past nine years.
Camden County High School Principal Amber Davis said she is proud of all the JLP participants, and especially proud of students like Langton who become Coast Guard Academy cadets.
"That's what drives us," Davis said, referring to opportunities for students to succeed after high school.
"We are such a huge Coast Guard community," Davis said.