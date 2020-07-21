Children’s summer day camps have returned to Port Discover in downtown Elizabeth City.
This week, the children’s hands-on science learning center hosted its first kids camp since March, when the center closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Duffy Danish, the center’s director, said the camp’s first day was Monday and will continue weekdays through Friday, July 31. Class size is limited to eight children, so each day the camp hosts a new group of children.
Camp hours are from 9 a.m. to noon outside on the sidewalk in front of Port Discover on Main Street.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the camp must be held outdoors and while the children are gathered for activities they must wear face masks.
As part of the schedule, Danish takes the children for a walk around downtown to complete additional activities. When they are walking, the kids don’t have to keep their masks on, she explained.
The daily camp activities focus around a theme. For example, nature was the theme Tuesday. For activities the children learned about insects and made sculptures of insects using sticks, rocks and other items they found in nature. They also painted small rocks and during their walk hid them in spots for other painted rock collectors to discover.
Danish said a few weeks ago she learned she could use the outside front step of Port Discover to hold day camps. She spent about two weeks preparing and marketing the camps to the community. She has ideas for other upcoming activities, pending COVID-19 restrictions.
One event idea she said she is considering is “Mommy and Me” camps, which include the child’s mother or parents in the camp.
Next month, Port Discover is hosting the Dog Days Virtual 5K Run/Walk fundraiser. Participants will have from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15 to complete their run or walk and will receive an event T-shirt after the event.
Registration is $30 and can be completed online at runsignup.com/Race/NC/Anytown/PortDiscoverDogDaysVirtual5KVirtualRunWalk. There is a link to the registration page at Port Discover’s Facebook page at /portdiscoverNC. Facebook also is a good source for upcoming Port Discover activities and events.
For more information about how to register a child for camp or to learn more about potential upcoming events, email Danish at portdiscoverdirector@gmail.com.