A $50,000 grant from a Canadian company will help boost Food Bank of the Albemarle’s continuing efforts to provide food assistance to a growing number of families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nutrien, which is based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, recently made the donation through its Aurora-based potash plant, Food Bank spokesman Brian Gray said Tuesday.
Gray said Nutrien’s grant will help the region’s chief hunger-relief agency “fill in gaps created by a shift in resources” since the onset of the pandemic.
According to Gray, Food Bank of the Albemarle, which fights hunger in a 15-county region, saw a 55 percent increase in persons seeking its services in April compared to April 2019. In addition, the Food Bank’s hunger-relief partners reported serving 14,193 households in April, 1,640 of whom were new clients.
Liz Reasoner, Food Bank of the Albemarle’s executive director, said in a press release the COVID-19 pandemic has created “challenges unlike any we’ve ever seen.”
“But thanks to community partners such as Nutrien and their generous support, we are able to continue providing nutritious food to all those in need throughout our region,” she said. “Having enough food for you or your family should be the last thing someone needs to worry about” in a pandemic.
Considered the world’s largest producer of potash and third-largest nitrogen fertilizer producer, Nutrien noted in the press release that “feeding the world is our mission.”
“Our focus begins at home, where we live and work,” spokesman Ray McKeithan said in the release. “There are too many friends, neighbors and family members who are struggling, especially now as we cope with COVID-19. ... We are grateful this organization is here to serve in such an important way and encourage others to also give.”
While the pandemic has hindered some of its relief efforts and changed its distribution models, the Food Bank said it is “steadily moving forward to make sure all men, women, children, seniors and veterans that are facing food insecurity have enough to eat.”
The agency announced some weeks ago that several food pantries in the region would be temporarily closing to protect the volunteer staff who worked at them. Many of those pantries’ volunteers were older or had underlying health conditions that made them vulnerable to exposure to COVID-19.
Gray said Tuesday that some of the pantries that closed have now reopened, deciding “it was important to their community to be open.” He said they were able to bring back some of their past volunteers or recruit new ones.
However, four pantries — New Hope United Methodist in Perquimans, Murfressboro Mobile in Hertford County, St. Stephen Soup Kitchen in Pasquotank County, and Back Swamp Church of Christ in Martin County — remain closed.
Gray said the pantry at New Hope United Methodist at 2098 New Hope Road plans to reopen on May 19.