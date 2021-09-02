HERTFORD — A candidate for Hertford Town Council escaped injury last month when her brother allegedly fired a rifle through the door of their parents’ house in Perquimans County.
Connie Brothers said neither she, her father Levi Brothers Sr., nor another close relative were struck by gunfire during the Aug. 15 incident at 1782 Harvey Point Road.
“We are all fine and we are blessed to be here,” Brothers said.
Brothers declined to discuss the incident in which her brother is facing several charges.
Levi Brothers Jr., 54, of 1760 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, was booked at the Albemarle District Jail Aug. 15 on three charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one charge of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. His secured bond was set at $1 million.
The warrant states Magistrate C.A. Woodard found probable cause that Levi Brothers discharged a rifle into the door of the residence at 1782 Harvey Point Road, which was occupied at the time by Levi Brothers Sr., Venora Brothers, and Connie Brothers.
A probable cause hearing in the case has been set for Sept. 15.
Perquimans Sheriff Shelby White said this week his office continues to investigate the shooting. He said no motive for the shooting has been determined as yet. White said Levi Brothers lives in a house on the same road as the victims’ home.
Connie Brothers, who is one of six candidates seeking one of two seats on the Hertford Town Council this November, thanked the community for its outpouring of support following the incident.
“The community has been very supportive,” she said. “They have shown much love and support for our family.”
She said she appreciates the prayers that have been offered and asks that people continue to pray.
Brothers said the incident has not changed her plans to seek a Hertford Town Council seat.