Candidates from Tuesday’s primary elections turned to Facebook to congratulate their opponents and to thank their supporters.
“Congratulations to Jeffrey Moreland,” said First Judicial District Judge Jennifer Bland, who lost to Moreland in the Republican primary on Tuesday. “He worked extremely hard in this race and I’m sure he will do well in his new career.”
Bland lost her bid for election to a full term by more than 800 votes. In the three-candidate race for District Judge, Moreland collected 5,780 votes or 42.33% of all votes cast.
Bland, who had been appointed to the judgeship as a Democrat by Gov. Roy Cooper but switched her party registration to Republican a day after being sworn in, garnered 4,949 votes or 36.25%. The third candidate, Bernard B. “BJ” McAvoy Jr., finished with 2,925 votes or 21.42%. Moreland carried six of the seven counties in the 1st Judicial District, losing to Bland only in her home county of Dare.
In the race for Camden Clerk of Superior Court, incumbent James Midgett thanked his supporters and congratulated opponent Jennifer Gray.
“Thank you to all the voters that came out yesterday and during early voting to support our election process. Although the outcome was not what I had wished for, I am thankful that I had this opportunity,” Midgett wrote on Facebook. “I will continue, till the end of my term to fulfill my oath of office and continue to serve the citizens of Camden County.
“To my opponent, congratulations on your victory,” Midgett said. “I wish nothing but the best for you and your family. To my supporters thank you for all you did to contribute to my election race. You have all meant the world to me and I appreciate each and everyone of you.”
Gray, a former assistant clerk of court in Camden County, defeated Midgett by less than 100 votes. She garnered a total of 841 votes or 52.76% to Midgett’s 753 votes or 47.24%, ending the incumbent’s bid to win election to a full term.
Midgett, a former Currituck sheriff’s deputy, was appointed Camden’s Clerk of Court in December 2020 to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Democrat Paula Harrison.
Gray thanked residents for their support via email early Friday.
“I would like to thank the citizens of Camden County for allowing me to return to the clerk’s office,” she said. “I would also like to thank my supporters, friends and family for all of their help. I could not have done it without them.”
Gray said she is aware of some changes that the Administrative Office of the Courts has made to the role of the office of Clerk of Superior Court in the near two years she has been away from the office.
“I look forward to learning firsthand about the changes, and returning to the clerks office,” she said. “I have had conversations with many individuals this week, who have offered their assistance in making the transition as smooth as possible.”
In North Carolina, clerks of Superior Court fall under the oversight of the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts and their duties are mandated by state law. The chief role of the clerk of Superior Court is to maintain all court-related documents, which include both civil- and criminal-related matters. The clerk’s office also is where residents go to make payments on civil and criminal fines, such as traffic tickets or probation fees.
The clerk of court also serves as an ex-officio judge of probate, which gives them authority to exercise judgment in estate issues, such as foreclosures. The clerk of court also has a legal role in the child adoption process.
According to the Administrative Office of the Courts, new clerks of court assume office on the first Monday of December of that election year.