The two non-incumbents who’ve filed for this fall’s Camden Board of Education election both say they’re running to be advocates for students, teachers, parents and others with a stake in the Camden County Schools.
Eleanora Doane-Butts is making her second bid for the Camden school board, having run for a seat on the board in 2018. Magen Brinson O’Neal is making her first bid for school board.
Incumbent school board members Jason Banks and Chris Purcell have also filed for the three seats that will be on the Camden ballot in the Nov. 8 election.
Doane-Butts said she’s running for school board because she wants to make sure Camden students get the best education.
“As a school board member I want to make it possible for students, parents, bus drivers, administrators and the community to have more input in the education of our students,” she said in an email. “I am very passionate about education and I hope the residents of Camden County will give me the opportunity to serve.”
O’Neal, the daughter of a teacher and coach, said she has “witnessed first hand the successes and downfalls of the public school system.”
“This has fueled my passion to fight for my current school system,” she said in an email. “We all need the support of each other to make our schools the best they can be.”
O’Neal said she wants to ensure teachers get the resources “they need and deserve to do their job.” She also wants to help parents “bridge the communication gap” so they can get the school resources their child needs. She also wants to “be a voice for students,” not just those doing well in the classroom but “also the ones that don’t have the voice to be heard.”
I have battled many hurdles and heartaches fighting and advocating for my twins,” O’Neal said. “I know the challenges that the school systems face and I want to be more involved to make a difference. I want to use my past experiences and knowledge to help make this a safe and nurturing environment for all students, teachers, staff and parents.”
The last day to file for the Nov. 8 school board election is noon on July 29.