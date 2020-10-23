Local candidates on the Nov. 3 ballot who’ve not been wearing masks while campaigning outside the one-stop voting site in Elizabeth City said Thursday they don’t believe they’ve done anything unsafe.
Ron Payne, who is seeking the Outside Corporate Limits seat on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education, said he tries to follow social distancing guidelines even if he is not wearing a mask.
“I work hard at keeping six feet or more away from the voters,” said Payne, who was not wearing a mask as he campaigned Thursday morning.
Payne said he believes wearing a mask is a choice and noting that campaigning for the Nov. 3 election is being done outdoors.
Payne and Daniel Spence are challenging incumbent Denauvo Robinson for his school board seat in the Nov. 3 election.
“What I believe in is respect,” Spence said Thursday when asked about whether candidates should wear masks.
As he campaigned in the parking lot outside the K.E. White Center Spence had a mask looped around one ear but was not wearing it over his mouth and nose.
“I have my mask so that if someone comes up and they have their mask on I typically will wear a mask,” Spence said.
Some people are offended if you wear a mask, so he doesn’t wear one while he’s campaigning outdoors unless someone else is wearing a mask or asks him to wear one, Spence added.
A letter to the editor of The Daily Advance published in today’s edition expressed concern about Pasquotank political candidates campaigning in the parking lot at one-stop voting without wearing masks.
Ben Irvin of Asheville said he drove an elderly relative to vote at the K.E. White Center recently and noticed two candidates “enthusiastically greeting arriving voters up close (much less than 6 feet) without wearing face coverings.”
Irvin said he was concerned by candidate interactions with his relative who is elderly.
“One of them strode right up, talking away, and placed a card in the hand of my 90-plus-year-old relative,” Irvin wrote in the letter. “While I waited outside for her to vote, I watched one of these candidates repeatedly touching his nose and mouth while holding and handing out slips of paper to arriving voters. If these men had been taking care to keep their distance of 6 feet or more, I would not find their behavior thoughtless and dangerous, but they were doing no such thing.”
An order issued by Gov. Roy Cooper in late June requires masks, also sometimes described by public health officials as face coverings, to be worn in public places, indoor or outdoor, where physical distancing of 6 feet from other people who are not members of ones household or residence is not possible. They’re required to be worn by both workers and customers of most businesses, including retail stores and restaurants.
Jonathan Snoots, who also was not wearing a mask while campaigning outside the K.E. White Center Thursday, stressed the outdoor location when asked about his choice not to wear a mask.
“If I’m outside I feel safe,” said Snoots, a candidate for the at-large seat on the Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners. “If someone is uncomfortable I try to keep my distance. If I were inside I would wear a mask. I think as long as we’re outside and we social distance we’re going to be safe.”
Bill Ward, another candidate for the at-large seat, also was not wearing a mask as he campaigned at the site on Thursday.
“It’s basically up to us to make a choice,” Ward said.
Ward said he feels safe not wearing a mask when he is outdoors. He added that he is not really getting close to anyone while he is campaigning.
Bill Sterritt, the third candidate in the at-large commissioner race, and Robinson, the incumbent in the Outside Corporate Limits school board race, were not campaigning at the site during the time the interviews were conducted.