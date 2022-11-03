Candy Bomber

A C-54 “Spirit of Freedom” airplane that was used to fly food and fuel to Berliners during the Berlin Airlift in 1948 and 1949 is shown at Elizabeth City Regional Airport in this 2011 file photo. Another C-54 will be at the airport Saturday for the first First in Flight Festival in Elizabeth City since 2018.

For the first time in four years, children will be racing across the runway at Elizabeth City Regional Airport this weekend for a chance to snag a candy bar parachuted from the sky.

The First in Flight Festival and its signature “Candy Drop” return to the airport Saturday for the first time since 2018. Organizers are expecting as many as 1,000 people to attend the all-day event that gets underway at 9 a.m.