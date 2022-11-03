For the first time in four years, children will be racing across the runway at Elizabeth City Regional Airport this weekend for a chance to snag a candy bar parachuted from the sky.
The First in Flight Festival and its signature “Candy Drop” return to the airport Saturday for the first time since 2018. Organizers are expecting as many as 1,000 people to attend the all-day event that gets underway at 9 a.m.
A fair number of them will likely be kids, as the festival will again be offering free airplane rides for children ages 8-17 as well as a free candy bar during the Candy Drop.
Scott Hinton, manager of the EC Regional Airport, said seven members of the Experimental Aircraft Association will be volunteering their time and airplanes to offer rides to youngsters between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
“They do it because they enjoy exposing kids to flight,” said Hinton who took his first airplane ride when he was 7.
Each plane ride will last approximately 10 minutes as the pilots take the youngsters on a quick trip over Elizabeth City and back to the airport. Hinton expects the pilots to get in a “couple hundred” of flights by 2 p.m.
Then at 3 p.m., kids up to age 12 will line up on the runway for the Candy Drop, a recreation of the chocolate candy bar drops by American pilots as they flew over Berlin during the Berlin Airlift in 1948 and 1949. The U.S. and United Kingdom pilots airlifted food and fuel to Berlin from Allied airbases in western Germany after the Soviet Union cut off ground access to Berlin in 1948. The Soviets finally lifted the blockade on May 12, 1949.
According to Hinton, the Berlin Airlift was the “greatest humanitarian effort in aviation history.”
“The airlift helped feed 2.5 million people in Berlin for 15 months,” he said.
The First in Flight Festival, which features an appearance by an actual C-54 plane used in the airlift, helps commemorate the Berlin Airlift and promote aviation in the Elizabeth City area, Hinton said.
Saturday’s festival will be the first in Elizabeth City that won’t feature an appearance by Col. Gail Halvorsen, who was known as the “Candy Bomber” because of his airdrops of chocolate bars to German kids during the airlift. Halvorsen, who appeared at previous First in Flight festivals, died in February at age 101.
The Halvorsen Aviation Education Foundation will be represented at Saturday’s event, however, in the form of custom parachutes used to float the chocolate bars to the ground. According to Hinton, the parachutes contain the foundation’s logo and each candy bar’s wrapper features a QR code linking to the foundation.
Hinton said the C-54 plans to drop about 250 candy bars wrapped in the parachutes during the Candy Drop. One drop will be conducted for kids ages 7 and younger. A second will be for kids ages 8-12.
Kids shouldn’t fret if they don’t snag one, however. According to Hinton, the festival bought 1,000 candy bars this year so it would have enough for everyone who wants one.
“If you’re older than 12 or you don’t get one during the drop, see a volunteer and we will get a candy bar for you,” he said.
Saturday’s festival also will feature displays of Coast Guard aircraft and an Army helicopter which will be open for tours. Elizabeth City State University personnel also plan to give a presentation on the university’s highly popular unmanned aircraft systems program. ECSU had hoped to fly a drone during the presentation but wasn’t able to get permission to use the airspace, Hinton said.
The festival also will include several short ceremonies celebrating two significant anniversaries in local aviation. The U.S. Coast Guard’s Aviation Logistics Center, which originally was known as the Aviation Repair and Supply Command, is celebrating its 75th anniversary at Base Elizabeth City this year.
Elizabeth City Regional Airport is also celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Prior to moving in 1972 to its current site on the Coast Guard base off Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City’s airport — then known as Elizabeth City Municipal Airport — was located on the site that’s now home to the Queenswood subdivision off Body Road.
Hinton said Airport Authority Chairman Steve Saunders will say a few words of thanks and present plaques to officials with the city of Elizabeth City, Pasquotank County and Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City for their support over the years. He noted that before the airport became self-supporting, the city and county used to help fund its annual operations, appropriating as much as $50,000 a year.
“Today the airport is self-sustaining, but for a long time it wasn’t,” he said. “We want to thank them for that” support they’ve given us.
No one should leave the festival hungry. Thanks to the local McDonald’s franchisee, the festival will be giving away 1,000 hamburgers to attendees. Along with the burgers are 1,000 bottles of water and 1,000 bags of chips.
The C-54 that will be on display at Saturday’s festival won’t be the same plane that was at the festival four years ago. According to Hinton, that plane was destroyed in a tornado in the spring of 2020.
The C-54 that will be on display Saturday is one event organizers found in Florida in late 2020, Hinton said. It saw even more “significant” action during the Berlin Aircraft than the first plane, flying food and fuel into Germany for more than a year.
The Candy Bomber plane has a busy schedule. After this weekend, it will fly to Monroe for the Warbirds Over Monroe Air Show the weekend of Nov. 12. It will then return to Elizabeth City before flying to Kitty Hawk for the annual First in Flight Celebration commemorating the 119th anniversary of the Wright brothers’ first powered flight in 1903.