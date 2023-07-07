...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Camden,
northwestern Pasquotank, western Perquimans, Bertie, southeastern
Hertford, Gates and Chowan Counties through 515 PM EDT...
At 428 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Whaleyville to near Harrellsville to near
Williamston. Movement was southeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD...Heavy rain and frequent lightning.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Reduced visibility and minor flooding possible. Frequent
cloud to ground lightning strikes.
Locations impacted include...
Ahoskie, Windsor, Hertford, Winfall, Gatesville, Sunbury, Ryland,
Gates, Cofield, Powellsville, Colerain, Harrellsville, Cape Colony,
Tyner, Roduco, Hobbsville, Belvidere, Rockyhock, Valhalla and
Corapeake.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be prepared for rapid changes in weather and road conditions. Do not
drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
