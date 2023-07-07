Change of Command

Coast Guard Capt. Catherine Carabine (third from left) relieves Capt. William "Chip" Lewin II (second from left) as commanding officer of Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City Friday during a change-of-command ceremony. Rear Adm. Shannon Gilreath (left), commander of the 5th Coast Guard District, presided over the ceremony. Lewin retired with nearly 28 years of active-duty military service.

 Michael Moberley/U.S. Coast Guard

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Catherine T. Carabine relieved Capt. William “Chip” A. Lewin II as commanding officer of Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City Friday during a change-of-command ceremony.

According to a Coast Guard press release, Rear Adm. Shannon N. Gilreath, commander of the 5th Coast Guard District, presided over the ceremony.


  