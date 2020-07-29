Customer interest in Jeep vehicles is so hot right now that Carolina Chrysler is adding 7,000 square feet to feature the popular brand.
Motorists passing by the Elizabeth City dealership at 1001 Halstead Boulevard have likely seen construction workers and the network of steel beams going up on the southeast side of its current building.
That is the site of a new showroom being built solely for selling Jeep brand vehicles, said Dave Davis, general manager at Carolina Chrysler.
“It’s a $1 million project dedicated to the Jeep brand,” Davis said.
The new showroom is expected to be open by the end of September and will encompass a little under 7,000 square feet of new space, he said.
Carolina Chrysler sells Dodge Ram pickup trucks and Jeep vehicles, both of which are popular with Elizabeth City-area customers, Davis said.
“Those are the two biggest sellers we have,” he said, adding that Jeep’s Gladiator model is especially popular because it features a pickup bed.
Chrysler has realized a sharp demand in Jeep vehicles, almost as if the brand “has its own identity,” Davis said. According to Davis, the only issue preventing Carolina Chrysler from selling more Jeep vehicles is not having enough to sell.
The advantage of a dedicated Jeep sales department will allow the dealership to feature more of the vehicles at a given time, he explained. In fact, Davis said he is anticipating about a 30% increase in business once the new department is open.
Davis also expects to hire an additional 6 to 10 sales representatives and vehicle maintenance technicians, increasing the dealership’s overall staff from 27 to around 35.
Rocky Pipkin, the sales manager at Carolina Chrysler, said the new Jeep showroom will be tied in with a drive-through automotive service area. When customers bring their Jeeps to be serviced they’ll be able to drive straight into a service area out of the weather.
The showroom also will sell Jeep accessories. Jeep customers are big into customizing their vehicle with lift kits and other custom accessories, Davis said.
Residents have been curious about the construction work, according to Davis.
“We’ve had a lot of people ask what we’re doing,” he said.
Carolina Chrysler and its sister dealership, Performance Chevrolet, located at 1005 W. Ehringhaus Street, are both owned by the Perry Auto Group.