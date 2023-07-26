...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 10 AM EDT
FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values around 105
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 111 possible. In
addition, overnight heat index value are not expected to drop
below the mid to upper 80s on Thursday night and Friday night.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central, east
central, eastern, north central, south central and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Thursday to 10 AM EDT
Friday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Friday morning
through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&
Christina Robart (at right) stands next to the cast of the Carolina Moon Theater Youth Drama Camp production of a modernized version of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” at the theater on Saturday, July 22.
Participants in the Carolina Moon Theater summer drama camp for children and youth present Brendan Kelso's adaptation of the Shakespearean comedy "Twelfth Night" at the theater on the evening of Saturday, July 22.
HERTFORD — Fifteen children and youth ages 8-16 participated in the Carolina Moon Theater’s first summer drama camp for children held July 17-21.
The finale of the week was a performance by the kids Friday evening at the theater, which featured an abbreviated and updated presentation of Shakespeare’s comedy “Twelfth Night” and an improvisational skit called “The Friend Game” that was based on the classic TV game show “The Dating Game.”