HERTFORD — Fifteen children and youth ages 8-16 participated in the Carolina Moon Theater’s first summer drama camp for children held July 17-21.

The finale of the week was a performance by the kids Friday evening at the theater, which featured an abbreviated and updated presentation of Shakespeare’s comedy “Twelfth Night” and an improvisational skit called “The Friend Game” that was based on the classic TV game show “The Dating Game.”


  