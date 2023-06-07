Linda Jewell Carr

New Camden County Schools Superintendent Linda Jewell Carr poses for a portrait in her office at the district's central office, Tuesday. Carr, the former superintendent of the Washington County Schools, began work as Camden's schools chief on June 1.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

CAMDEN — New Camden County Schools Superintendent Linda Jewell Carr says she excited to be starting her tenure with a school district that's both building a new high school and enjoys such strong community support.

Carr, whose first day in Camden was June 1, said she was glad that her former employer, the Washington County Board of Education, allowed her to start her new job in time to attend graduation and other events marking the end of the school year in Camden.