Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
The North Carolina Division of Air Quality has issued a Code ORANGE
Air Quality Alert across NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...for Fine
Particulates...until midnight EDT tonight.
Air quality is expected to reach code orange...which is unhealthy
for sensitive groups...and means individuals with respiratory and/or
heart ailments...older adults...and children should reduce prolonged
or heavy outdoor exertion.
An Air Quality Alert means that Fine Particulates concentrations
within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For
additional information...please visit the North Carolina Division of
Air Quality Web Site at http://daq.state.nc.us
New Camden County Schools Superintendent Linda Jewell Carr poses for a portrait in her office at the district's central office, Tuesday. Carr, the former superintendent of the Washington County Schools, began work as Camden's schools chief on June 1.
CAMDEN — New Camden County Schools Superintendent Linda Jewell Carr says she excited to be starting her tenure with a school district that's both building a new high school and enjoys such strong community support.
Carr, whose first day in Camden was June 1, said she was glad that her former employer, the Washington County Board of Education, allowed her to start her new job in time to attend graduation and other events marking the end of the school year in Camden.