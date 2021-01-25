Pasquotank County Clerk of Superior Court Kathy Cartwright is retiring next week after overseeing the clerk's office for the past six years.
Cartwright announced Monday that she is stepping down Feb. 1 to spend more time with her husband and four children. Cartwright’s husband, Randy, served six terms as Pasquotank County sheriff before deciding not to seek re-election in 2018.
Kathy Cartwright, an Elizabeth City native, spent 25 years as a probation and parole officer before being named Pasquotank Clerk of the Court in March 2015. Cartwright won a four-year term to the post after running opposed in 2018.
“It’s been a true honor and pleasure to serve the citizens of Pasquotank County in both capacities, but especially Clerk of Court,” Cartwright said this week. “It has been very rewarding.”
One of the first things Cartwright plans to do with her husband in retirement is watch one of their son’s play baseball this spring. Noah Cartwright is a senior outfielder for Chowan University and a desire to not miss any more of his games greatly factored into Cartwright's decision to retire now.
“I missed too many of his games and I wanted to make sure I was available to be at every game,” Cartwright said. “It would not be fair for me to be out of the office one or two days a week at ballgames.’’
The Cartwrights have two other sons — Garrett and Andrew — and a daughter, Abigail, their youngest, who is a senior in high school.
Garrett Cartwright is in the U.S. Army and currently stationed in Hawaii and the Cartwrights are hoping to make a visit there in the near future. A planned visit last year was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to go visit him,” Cartwright said. “We are hoping when things settle down we can go visit him. My youngest son (Andrew) is also thinking about a career in the military. I am retiring so I can spend as much time with my family as possible.”
Cartwright said she is going to miss the people with whom she worked on a daily basis.
Clerks of court in North Carolina are responsible for all clerical and record-keeping functions of a county’s District and Superior courts, as well as collecting court fees and fines. In North Carolina, court clerks also preside over matters regarding wills and the administration of estates, as well as adoptions, incompetency proceedings, condemnation of private lands for public use and foreclosures.
“I’m going to miss the people that I work with,” Cartwright said. “I mainly concentrated doing work on estates and I come in contact with a lot of people in the community. I have helped them with settling their loved one’s estates and that has probably been one of the most rewarding things ever.’’
Senior Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett will pick Cartwright's successor as Pasquotank Clerk of Superior Court. Cartwright said Monday she expected that announcement to be made in the next few days.