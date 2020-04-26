The lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albemarle Regional Health Services' eight-county region dipped to 124 on Sunday, as the numbers of cases in Bertie, Hertford and Chowan counties were adjusted downward from Saturday's totals.
It was not immediately clear why the case total in the eight-county district fell from 132 to 124. However, Vidant Health reported Saturday that its report on COVID-19 testing to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday contained inaccurate results.
According to Vidant, the inaccurate report involved 122 tests. Vidant said the actual lab results in its electronic report to DHHS were correct; the problem involved how the testing data were transmitted to DHHS. Apparently all the COVID-19 tests were reported as positive.
The testing report error resulted in the statewide count of 8,623 COVID-19 cases on Saturday to be revised downward to 8,542.
Vidant said it was working with DHHS to update the testing data and apologized for any confusion the error may have caused.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases rose on Sunday to 8,830, an increase of 288 from Saturday, according to the DHHS website. The death toll from the highly contagious respiratory disease, meanwhile, rose by 10 to 299. Four of those deaths have been in ARHS' service territory, including a second death reported in Bertie on Friday.
According to the DHHS website, the number of cases in Hertford County is now 27, an increase of four from Friday. The number of cases in Bertie County rose from 34 to 37. The number of cases in Hertford is five fewer than reported by DHHS on Saturday. The number of Bertie cases is three fewer than reported on Saturday.
Among other counties in ARHS' district, Chowan was reporting one more lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 for a total of seven. That's a decrease from the nine cases that DHHS was reporting Saturday.
It was not clear if Vidant Health's test reporting error had affected the case counts in the three counties. An ARHS spokeswoman couldn't be immediately reached on Sunday.
ARHS officials said last week they were responding to an outbreak of COVID-19 at Rivers Correctional Institution, a private prison housing federal inmates, in Winton. ARHS said Friday that nine inmates and 10 staff members at the prison had tested positive for the virus. It was not clear if the additional five cases reported in Hertford were at the prison.
ARHS also said earlier in the week it was responding to an outbreak at a long-term care facility in Bertie. It was not clear if the three reported cases were at that facility.
Gates County reported an additional case on Saturday and now has seven. No other area counties reported an increase in cases from Friday.
Ninety-four of North Carolina's 100 counties have now reported at least one case of COVID-19. A case had been reported in Hyde County on Saturday but it was no longer appearing on the DHHS' website on Sunday.
Hyde and Camden County continue to be the only counties in the eastern part of the state without a COVID-19 case. Four other counties bordering Tennessee also have not reported a case as yet.