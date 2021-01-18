Some 60 elementary and middle school students fired cotton balls from homemade catapults Thursday evening in the first College of The Albemarle virtual STEM night of the year.
Sudeepa Pathak, math and engineering teacher at COA, joined the event virtually as Lisa Meads, COA’s community STEM outreach coordinator, and Todd Krueger, a physics professor at COA, demonstrated for students how to make and use a catapult with popsicle sticks and rubber bands.
The catapults were used to shoot cotton balls, which Meads explained were intended to represent snow balls. The event in fact was titled “Snowball Catapult.”
The evening’s snow theme was reinforced as Kanika Bryant, an English professor at COA, read a selection from “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats.
Meads told students the activity would provide them an opportunity to think like an engineer.
“Ms. Pathak, can you tell us how to think like an engineer?” Meads asked.
Pathak said engineers first get a good understanding of a problem, then think about a possible solution and what materials might be needed to put that solution in place.
Meads told students she hopes some of them will consider engineering as a career.
Thursday’s event started with students stacking seven popsicle sticks on top of each other and binding them together with rubber bands at both ends. Students then bound two other popsicle sticks with rubber bands at only one end.
Krueger said the thick set of sticks would be placed between the two other sticks. He explained that is known as a fulcrum.
A plastic spoon was attached to the top of one of the two popsicle sticks that had been put together, and Krueger told students that the rotation around the fulcrum is a kind of machine that’s known as a lever. He said a see-saw is an example of a lever.
“That’s basically what we’re building here,” Krueger said.
Krueger led students in a discussion of see-saws and how their operation is affected by factors such as how heavy the people are on each side and how far each end is from the fulcrum.
Force and distance combined equal torque, Krueger said. He pointed out that if the fulcrum — the center of the lever — is moved, the side with the greater distance from the fulcrum will have more torque.
“Our snowball launcher is kind of like the see-saw,” Krueger said.
Krueger explained that increasing distance away from the fulcrum is the easiest way to make the cotton ball snowball travel farther when it’s catapulted. Students could increase either force or distance to get more torque and shoot the ball farther, he said.
That’s what engineers do, Krueger said. They try tweaking various things to make a machine work better.
“Think about how you can think like an engineer,” Meads said, encouraging students to figure out how to shoot a cotton ball as far as possible with the catapult.
When one of the students said the machine wasn’t working very well, Pathak suggested using a slightly heavier cotton ball or small plastic ball or coin.
Pathak typed into the virtual chat box: “remember Force comes from the weight of the ball ... the heavier the ball ... The more the torque.”
James Prince, 8, a student at Northside Elementary School, said in an interview after the event that he enjoyed learning about engineering and how to make a catapult. He said he had tried making a catapult before. He believes Thursday’s event will help him design a better one.
James said he had not really understood the way distance and force work together.
He said he used to think the way a see-saw worked was only about the size of the people on either side. The project helped him learn about the difference that distance makes, he said.
James said he is interested in becoming an engineer that develops computer games.
His favorite part of the event was shooting the cotton ball from the catapult, he said.
Sophia Ziegler, 13, said she enjoyed the opportunity to learn more about engineering and think like an engineer. She said she likes science and had tried making a catapult before. She also said she is considering a possible career in engineering.
Sophia, who attends Pocosin Innovative Charter School, an agriculture-themed school in Creswell, said the STEM activities at her school mostly involve gardening and activities related to agriculture.
“I think it’s cool to build stuff and be able to invent things,” she said.
Sophia said she learned about leverage from Thursday’s activity. She said it was interesting to learn that force times distance equals torque.
Juliette Alcocer and Claire Warren, both 11 and students at Camden Intermediate School, said they, too, enjoyed the event.
“It was pretty interesting how they did it,” Claire said.