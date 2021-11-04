Another city councilor has announced he won't seek re-election in next spring's delayed Elizabeth City election but instead will endorse the vice chairman of the city's Planning Commission for his seat.
First Ward Councilor Billy Caudle said Thursday he will not seek a third two-year term on council in the March 8 election. Instead, he's endorsing Johnson Biggs, a local banker, for one of the ward's two council seats.
“I think Johnson Biggs is an excellent candidate,” Caudle said. “I will support him 100 percent.”
Jeannie Young, who holds the other First Ward seat on council, could not be reached for comment Thursday on her election plans.
Biggs, a commercial lender at Southern Bank, announced Thursday that he will run for one of two First Ward seats next spring.
Biggs, 34, said the city faces many serious issues, including an aging water and sewer system and roads that need repair. He said his financial background will help City Council tackle those issues if elected.
An outside consultant said last year that the city needs around $37 million in proposed capital water and sewer upgrades the next 10 years. About half of that figure is needed for improving the performance of city sewer lines.
Currently, a large amount of rainwater is getting into the wastewater system and that rainwater is then treated as sewer, which taxes the system and could impede future growth.
Biggs said correcting that problem is a top priority and if elected he wants to use federal COVID-19 relief money that the city is receiving to go toward water and sewer upgrades. The city has already received a portion of the $5.2 million that will be allocated.
Biggs also said the city needs to explore grant opportunities to fund infrastructure projects. Raising property taxes to fund infrastructure needs should be a last resort, he said.
“In the next 12 to 24 months there will be critical infrastructure projects that most likely will need to happen in wastewater and water,” Biggs said. “We have to look at ways to properly finance that. Hopefully, we can do it without raising property taxes.”
Biggs, an Edenton native, graduated from East Carolina University in 2010. He has worked in the banking industry in Elizabeth City since graduating from college.
He said his banking experience and five-year tenure on the city's Planning Commission will be an asset in the city's efforts to both attract new businesses and help existing ones.
“We have seen a lot of projects come through,” Biggs said. “I have worked with the (city's) community development department and I have a great relationship with them. That will be huge as we see the development of the new hospital, the things going on in Tanglewood and things going on in downtown.’’
Biggs said he's well aware of recent division on City Council and in the community. He pledged to work for more unity.
“A lot of times, we have seen that the City Council can’t get on the same page, and that is unfortunate,” Biggs said. “People on the outside, investors and developers, are looking in on what is going on here. They, and our citizens, are looking for leadership from the city to work in the best interests of the city. You need to have a level of civility.”
Caudle becomes the second city councilor to announce he won't be seeking re-election next year. Fourth Ward Councilor Darius Horton recently announced he also won't be seeking another term. A third councilor, Gabriel Adkins, resigned his Second Ward seat early last month.
The filing deadline for the March 8 election is scheduled to begin Dec. 6. All eight seats on City Council and the mayor's post will be on the ballot.
The municipal elections were originally scheduled for last month but had to be pushed back after the 2020 Census data needed to redraw the city's four wards was delayed. The city is currently redrawing the four wards.