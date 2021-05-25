Police and fire officials are investigating after a person was found dead in a fire in Camden, Tuesday morning.
At around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Elizabeth City Fire Marshal's Office was asked to investigate a structure fire at 295 N.C. Highway 343 North in Camden, a news release states.
On arrival, the investigators discovered the total loss of a storage shed approximately 10 feet by 10 feet.
Earlier, crews with the South Camden Fire Department had been fighting the fire when they discovered the storage building was occupied when the fire broke out. The shed was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived and despite their efforts the victim perished.
Assisting the fire marshal's office in the investigation into the cause of the fire are the Camden Sheriff's Department and the State Bureau of Investigations. Joining South Camden Fire Department at the scene were Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services and deputies with the Camden Sheriff's Department.