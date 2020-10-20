Volunteer fire departments could get used to visits by state Fire Marshal Mike Causey.
For the second time in five months, Causey was in the area Monday to tout the more than $117,000 in matching grants the state has awarded Pasquotank volunteer fire stations.
Causey, who also is commissioner of the N.C. Department of Insurance, met with fire and rescue personnel at the Providence Fire Department, Monday afternoon.
He was visiting because the state recently awarded the Providence station a matching grant for $30,000. Three other local stations received grants, too. Those stations and the amount they were awarded were Weeksville, $30,000; Newland, $30,000 and Nixonton, $27,241.
The money comes from a total of $8.5 million the General Assembly set aside for matching grants to more than 500 volunteer fire departments across the state. The money can be used for buying new gear, equipment, training, among other station-related costs.
Providence Fire Chief Billy Lewis said his station used the grant money to buy new turnout gear, plus new vehicle extrication equipment.
Causey, a Republican seeking re-election Nov. 3 against Democrat Wayne Goodwin, the state’s former Insurance commissioner whom Causey defeated in 2016, discussed how important the grants are not only to the fire stations, but to the communities they serve.
A better-prepared fire department can result in an improved ISO (Insurance Service Office) rating, which in turn could result in lower property taxes for nearby homeowners, Causey explained.
Causey said that in his first four years as commissioner there have been more upgraded fire station class ratings than at any other time.
The Department of Insurance ranks fire stations in 10 classes, with Class 1 being the top ranking. There are only 16 fire stations in North Carolina with Class 1 ratings. One is the Rocky Mount Fire Department, which was recognized in September when Causey presented Fire Chief Corey Mercer — a former fire chief in Elizabeth City — a certificate for achieving the top status.
Causey spoke briefly about how important the state’s matching grants are to the survival and operations of volunteer fire departments, particularly those in rural areas. He said he’s heard from some fire chiefs that if not for grants the station would have had to shut down permanently.
Causey urged the audience of about 25 people to remind their state legislators how much their support benefits the stations and the communities they serve.
Causey first visited Pasquotank County in June, when he presented a check for $5,000 to the crew at the Nixonton station. The money came from a total of $500,000 Blue Cross Blue Shield had appropriated to help rural fire departments across the state.