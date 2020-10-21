Regardless of the fate of the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid expansion, Mike Causey plans to encourage more health insurance companies to write policies for individuals who need coverage, the state insurance commissioner told an audience of mostly insurance industry professionals in Elizabeth City on Tuesday.
Causey met with a group of local insurance agents at the N.C. Farm Bureau insurance office at 911 Halstead Boulevard. Also joining the group was Pasquotank Commissioner Barry Overman, fire marshal for Perquimans County.
Rhonda Cobb of Farm Bureau, who hosted the breakfast meeting, asked Causey about the future of the Affordable Care Act.
“That’s a good question,” Causey said. “The Affordable Care Act was a blessing to a lot of people but it also hurt a lot of people.”
Causey, a Republican seeking re-election Nov. 3 against Democrat Wayne Goodwin, the state’s former insurance commissioner, said his main concern about Medicaid expansion is the amount of fraud in Medicaid and Medicare.
“It’s not my call as insurance commissioner to say either way,” Causey said of the Medicaid expansion issue. “It’s up to the Legislature.”
But he said it will help the cause if those who support Medicaid expansion do more to address fraud in the insurance program for the poor paid for with both federal and state dollars.
Causey said there definitely are people “caught in a gap” because they aren’t eligible for Medicaid but can’t afford their own health insurance. He said his office tries to help those people navigate their options.
“What we need are more insurance companies being willing to write individual health policies,” Causey said.
Responding to questions about rates for wind damage coverage, Causey said the factors driving those rates are complicated and, like all insurance rates, based on projected risk.
“That’s a very complicated issue,” Causey said.
Melissa Copeland, an agent with N.C. Farm Bureau, said insurers in the local area do receive a lot of wind-related claims.
“I have wind claims every year and I have had one total loss fire claim in 20 years,” Copeland said.
Causey said one of his goals as insurance commissioner is to help homeowners and business property owners understand that they need flood and wind coverage in addition to their regular homeowner’s or business property policy.
He said he leaned a lot in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, the destructive storm that hit North Carolina in September 2018.
“It was shocking to me to find that so few people had flood policies,” Causey said.
There were only about 134,700 flood policies statewide, which meant that more than 98 percent of the state’s homeowners did not have flood insurance.
There were 88,000 homeowners who filed claims in the aftermath of Florence but were paid nothing because they had flood damage but no flood insurance, he said.
So he launched a flood insurance initiative and within a year there were 10,000 new flood policies in the state, he said.
The earthquake in Sparta in August also underscored the need for earthquake coverage, Causey said. He said a homeowner’s policy will not cover earthquake damage unless the property owner has purchased an earthquake rider.
Causey said his office helped 250,000 people last year with questions about insurance coverage or rates, concerns about how to access health insurance, and other insurance-related questions and concerns.
“We’re all about helping people,” Causey said.
Causey said he started working with the legislature shortly after he was sworn-in in January 2017 to add a team of prosecutors at the N.C. Department of Insurance to help prosecute arson and insurance fraud cases. Three prosecutors came on board in August 2017 and they support local district attorneys at the DA’s request, he said.
The department is prosecuting an insurance fraud case that is also a murder case, which garnered national attention as the “eye-drop murder case” in Gaston County. That’s an extreme case of insurance fraud but it’s still an insurance fraud case, Causey said.
Causey recounted how he worked with the FBI to build a case against Greg Lindberg, an insurance tycoon and political donor who was slated to report to prison on Tuesday.
“It’s nothing that I ever envisioned or even dreamed of when I was elected,” Causey said of his role in prosecuting fraud cases, including high-profile cases.
He said he has an average of 20 criminal complaints coming into his office every day.
Causey also talked about the department’s sponsorship of Operation Medicine Drop, in which unused medications are collected at drop-off sites in order to keep them out of the hands of children, other family members, or drug dealers.
Causey said major health insurance companies need to give patients a choice in where they buy their prescriptions.
“I’m all about protecting our small independent pharmacies,” he said.
Causey also said he is working with private companies to offer private flood insurance.
Causey said he created a Latino outreach program that offers informational materials and instruction in Spanish about the importance of insurance and what kinds of insurance are needed.